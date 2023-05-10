Inpex : Financial Result for the three months ended March 31, 2023 Support Material
Financial Results for the three months ended March 31, 2023
May 10, 2023
Cautionary Statement
This presentation includes forward-looking information that reflects the plans and expectations of the Company. Such forward-looking information is based on the current assumptions and judgments of the Company in light of the information currently available to it, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the Company's performance, achievements or financial position to be materially different from any future results, performance, achievements or financial position expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, without limitation:
Price volatility and change in demand in crude oil and natural gas
Foreign exchange rate volatility
Change in costs and other expenses pertaining to exploration, development and production
The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise the disclosure of information in this presentation (including forward-looking information) after the date of this presentation.
Highlights of the Consolidated Financial Results for the three months ended March 31, 2023
1Q FY2022
1Q FY2023
Change
% Change
Net sales
(Billions of yen)
485.3
578.4
93.0
19.2%
Crude oil sales
355.4
399.6
44.1
12.4%
Natural gas sales
(including LPG)
123.9
173.7
49.8
40.2%
Other
5.9
5.0
(0.9)
(15.6%)
Operating income (Billions of yen)
228.4
306.3
77.8
34.1%
Ordinary income
(Billions of yen)
277.9
367.9
89.9
32.4%
Net income attributable to owners of
93.9
151.4
57.5
61.2%
parent*(Billions of yen)
Net income per share** (Yen)
67.77
115.98
48.21
71.1%
International Accounting Standards (IAS) 12 "Income Taxes" (amended in May 2021) has been applied to some foreign consolidated subsidiaries and foreign equity-method affiliates from FY2023, and the figures for 1QFY2022 listed as reference to 1QFY2023 have been revised primarily due to this. Please see pages 10- 14 for details.
Average number of INPEX shares issued and outstanding during the three months ended March 31, 2022: 1,386,518,175 shares
Average number of INPEX shares issued and outstanding during the three months ended March 31, 2023: 1,305,995,701 shares