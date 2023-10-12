October 12, 2023

Green Hydrogen Interna�onal and INPEX CORPORATION Agree to

Advance Hydrogen City Project in South Texas

The companies will work together to develop GHI's ﬂagship Hydrogen City Project in South Texas while evaluating large scale green hydrogen/ammonia exports to Asian and global customers.

INPEX CORPORATION (INPEX), Japan's largest oil and gas explora�on and produc�on company, and Green Hydrogen Interna�onal (GHI), the world leader in green hydrogen developments, have signed a Joint Study Agreement to advance GHI's ﬂagship Hydrogen City produc�on hub in South Texas with the aim of producing green hydrogen and green ammonia to meet growing Asian and global market demand.

GHI's low-cost model of producing green hydrogen u�lizing salt cavern storage and behind-the- meter renewable power aims to solve the cost and scale challenges of green hydrogen produc�on. With INPEX's exper�se in developing large scale energy projects around the world and extensive experience marke�ng LNG to interna�onal customers, the companies' partnership aims to develop one of the world's largest produc�on and export hubs with the most cost-compe��ve green hydrogen in the world.

"GHI is honored to be partnering with INPEX CORPORATION on our Hydrogen City project. Their unapparelled exper�se in large energy project development combined with a world-class marke�ng organiza�on will provide enormous advantages to the Hydrogen City project and our goal of producing the world's lowest-cost green hydrogen by 2029." Says Brian Maxwell, CEO of GHI.

INPEX Representa�ve Director, President & CEO Takayuki Ueda said, "As we work towards the fulﬁllment of INPEX Vision@2022, I am excited to announce this green hydrogen project in Texas, which exempliﬁes our unwavering commitment to environmental leadership and innova�on. This project perfectly aligns with our Vision@2022, as we strive to reshape the energy landscape by producing green hydrogen and accelera�ng the transi�on to a sustainable, carbon-neutral world. INPEX's dedica�on to a brighter, greener future remains steadfast, and this endeavor in Texas marks a pivotal step in our vision for a more sustainable tomorrow."