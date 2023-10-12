October 12, 2023
Green Hydrogen Interna�onal and INPEX CORPORATION Agree to
Advance Hydrogen City Project in South Texas
The companies will work together to develop GHI's ﬂagship Hydrogen City Project in South Texas while evaluating large scale green hydrogen/ammonia exports to Asian and global customers.
INPEX CORPORATION (INPEX), Japan's largest oil and gas explora�on and produc�on company, and Green Hydrogen Interna�onal (GHI), the world leader in green hydrogen developments, have signed a Joint Study Agreement to advance GHI's ﬂagship Hydrogen City produc�on hub in South Texas with the aim of producing green hydrogen and green ammonia to meet growing Asian and global market demand.
GHI's low-cost model of producing green hydrogen u�lizing salt cavern storage and behind-the- meter renewable power aims to solve the cost and scale challenges of green hydrogen produc�on. With INPEX's exper�se in developing large scale energy projects around the world and extensive experience marke�ng LNG to interna�onal customers, the companies' partnership aims to develop one of the world's largest produc�on and export hubs with the most cost-compe��ve green hydrogen in the world.
"GHI is honored to be partnering with INPEX CORPORATION on our Hydrogen City project. Their unapparelled exper�se in large energy project development combined with a world-class marke�ng organiza�on will provide enormous advantages to the Hydrogen City project and our goal of producing the world's lowest-cost green hydrogen by 2029." Says Brian Maxwell, CEO of GHI.
INPEX Representa�ve Director, President & CEO Takayuki Ueda said, "As we work towards the fulﬁllment of INPEX Vision@2022, I am excited to announce this green hydrogen project in Texas, which exempliﬁes our unwavering commitment to environmental leadership and innova�on. This project perfectly aligns with our Vision@2022, as we strive to reshape the energy landscape by producing green hydrogen and accelera�ng the transi�on to a sustainable, carbon-neutral world. INPEX's dedica�on to a brighter, greener future remains steadfast, and this endeavor in Texas marks a pivotal step in our vision for a more sustainable tomorrow."
About the Project
Phase 1 of the Hydrogen City project is planned to produce 280,000 tons per year of green hydrogen, which will be used to produce 1 million tons per year of green ammonia for export. Addi�onal volumes of green hydrogen will be available for local customers. The project will be powered by 3.75GW of behind-the-meter renewable energy and u�lize large scale salt storage to balance out the daily and seasonal intermitency of renewable energy. Construc�on is planned to start in 2026 with commercial opera�on planned for 2029. The partners plan to expand the project with addi�onal phases as customer demand grows.
About GHI
GREEN HYDROGEN INTERNATIONAL is the world's leading green hydrogen development company with a global pipeline of large-scale projects located near low-cost renewable energy and storage-grade salt assets. The company's ﬂagship Hydrogen City project in South Texas is planned to produce 280,000 tons/year of the world's lowest levelized cost of green hydrogen by 2029. GHI intends to play a leading role in the energy transi�on from a hydrocarbon world to a world powered by sustainable energy and green hydrogen. For more informa�on, visit htps://www.ghi-corp.com.
About INPEX
INPEX CORPORATION is Japan's largest explora�on and produc�on (E&P) company and is currently involved in projects across mul�ple con�nents. By thoroughly making its oil and gas business cleaner while expanding its ﬁve net zero business areas, INPEX aims to provide a stable supply of diverse and clean energy sources including oil, natural gas, hydrogen and renewables as a pioneer in energy transforma�on. The company plans to commercialize three or more projects by around 2030 and aims to produce and supply 100 thousand tons or more of hydrogen/ammonia per year. For more informa�on, visit htps://www.inpex.co.jp/english/index.html.
Media Contacts:
Green Hydrogen Interna�onal Brian W. Maxwell+1-512-965-6239press@ghi-corp.com
INPEX
Yuko Mori, INPEX Tokyo Oﬃce
Public Rela�ons Group
Tel: +81-3-5572-0233yuko.mori@inpex.co.jp
