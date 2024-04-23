Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

April 23, 2024

Lottery for Allocation of Facility Tours for Shareholders

Tokyo, Japan - INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) will hold facility tours for shareholders at the Naoetsu LNG Terminal in Joetsu City, Niigata Prefecture, on June 6 and 7, 2024. The tours have been organized to express INPEX's gratitude for the continuous support of shareholders and provide shareholders with the opportunity to deepen their understanding of the company's business.

We sincerely appreciate the many shareholders who have registered for the lottery. Invitations to attend the facility tours were allocated based on a lottery system, and we have individually contacted those who were selected in the draw. Shareholders who were not contacted are kindly requested to refrain from making individual inquiries regarding the lottery results.

