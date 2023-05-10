Advanced search
    1605   JP3294460005

INPEX CORPORATION

(1605)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-10 am EDT
1458.00 JPY   -0.75%
Inpex : Notice Regarding Changes in Accounting Principles

05/10/2023 | 02:07am EDT
Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN

May 10, 2023

Notice Regarding Changes in Accounting Principles

TOKYO, JAPAN - INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) announced that International Accounting Standards (IAS) 12 "Income Taxes" (amended in May 2021) (hereinafter, "amendments") has been applied to some foreign consolidated subsidiaries and foreign equity-method affiliates of the INPEX Group from the first quarter of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023(*).

The amendments clarify the accounting treatment of deferred taxes relating to assets and liabilities arising from a single transaction. The application of the amendments will recognize deferred tax liabilities and deferred tax assets arising from the same amount of taxable temporary difference and deductible temporary difference at the time of transaction, such as leases and decommissioning obligations. Since the amendments are applied to the fiscal year beginning on or after January 1, 2023, INPEX has retrospectively recognized the cumulative impact by revising the retained earnings at the beginning of the reference period (fiscal year ended December 31, 2022), and has revised subsequent profits and losses based on the amendments.

As a result, the consolidated balance sheet as of December 31, 2022, decreased by 2,451 million yen in investment securities, increased by 13,540 million yen in deferred tax liabilities, decreased by 10,983 million yen in retained earnings, and decreased by 5,008 million yen in translation adjustments, compared to the figures before the retrospective application of the amendments. In addition, in the consolidated statement of income for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, net income attributable to owners of parent increased by 22,792 million yen due to an increase of 3,752 million yen in equity in earnings of affiliates and a decrease of 19,040 million yen in income taxes-deferred. As the cumulative impact was reflected in the net assets as of the beginning of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, the balance of retained earnings as of the beginning of the previous fiscal year decreased by 33,776 million yen.

The Company's consolidated balance sheet, consolidated statement of income, and consolidated statement of changes in net assets for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 before and after the application of the amendments are as shown in the attachment.

  1. INPEX Group's consolidated financial statements follow the generally accepted accounting principles in Japan. If the accounting statements of foreign subsidiaries and foreign equity- method affiliates are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards or US GAAP, the Company uses them in the consolidated accounting procedures.
    (Related accounting standards: "Practical Solution on Unification of Accounting Policies Applied to Foreign Subsidiaries for Consolidated Financial Statements" (Accounting Standards Board of Japan ("ASBJ") Practical Issues Task Force No.18, June 28, 2019))

Media Contact: INPEX Tokyo Office, Public Relations Group, Tel) +81-3-5572-0233

Consolidated Balance Sheet as of December 31, 2022

Before revision

After revision

(Millions of yen)

FY2022

FY2022

(announced on February 9th, 2023)

(announced on May 10th, 2023)

Current assets

729,401

729,401

Tangible fixed assets

2,473,118

2,473,118

Intangible assets

482,704

482,704

Investments and other assets

2,577,080

2,574,629

Total assets

6,262,304

6,259,853

Current liabilities

526,740

526,740

Long-term liabilities

1,697,202

1,710,742

Total net assets

4,038,361

4,022,370

of which (Retained earnings)

2,066,443

2,055,459

of which (Translation adjustments)

820,997

815,989

of which (Non-controlling interests)

261,517

261,517

Total liabilities and net assets

6,262,304

6,259,853

Net assets per share (yen)

2,891.93

2,879.68

Consolidated Statement of Income for the year ended December 31, 2022

Before revision

After revision

(Millions of yen)

FY2022

FY2022

(announced on February 9th, 2023)

(announced on May 10th, 2023)

Net sales

2,324,660

2,324,660

Cost of sales

943,414

943,414

Gross profit

1,381,245

1,381,245

Exploration expenses

29,202

29,202

Selling, general and administrative expenses

105,634

105,634

Operating income

1,246,408

1,246,408

Other income

331,885

335,638

Other expenses

140,051

140,051

Ordinary income

1,438,242

1,441,995

Extraordinary loss (Impairment loss)

25,799

25,799

Total income taxes

970,546

951,506

Net income attributable to non-controlling

3,620

3,620

interests

Net income attributable to owners of parent

438,276

461,069

Net income per share* (yen)

320.69

337.37

* Average number of INPEX shares issued and outstanding during the year ended December 31, 2022: 1,366,647,207

Consolidated statement of changes in net assets after the application of the amendmentsfor the year ended December 31, 2022

Shareholders' Equity

(Millions of yen)

Common

Retained

Total

Capital surplus

Treasury stock

shareholders'

stock

earnings

equity

Balance at the beginning of the

290,809

681,398

1,783,841

75,425

2,680,624

period

Cumulative effects of

changes in accounting

33,776

33,776

policies

Restated balance

290,809

681,398

1,750,065

75,425

2,646,848

Changes during the period

Change in ownership interest

of parent arising from

1,984

1,984

transactions with non-

controlling shareholders

Cash dividends paid

80,426

80,426

Net income attributable to

461,069

461,069

owners of parent

Purchase of treasury stock

121,191

121,191

Disposal of treasury stock

10

10

Cancellation of treasury

75,248

75,248

stock

Net changes in items other

than those in shareholders'

equity

Total changes during the

1,984

305,394

45,932

261,445

period

Balance at the end of the

290,809

683,382

2,055,459

121,358

2,908,293

period

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Unrealized

Total

Non-

Total net

Deferred

accumulated

(Millions of yen)

holding gain

Translation

controlling

gain (loss)

other

assets

(loss) on

adjustments

interests

on hedges

comprehensive

securities

income

Balance at the

2,640

16,171

456,972

443,441

222,344

3,346,409

beginning of the period

Cumulative effects

of changes in

33,776

accounting policies

Restated balance

2,640

16,171

456,972

443,441

222,344

3,312,633

Changes during the

period

Change in

ownership interest of

parent arising from

1,984

transactions with

non-controlling

shareholders

Cash dividends paid

80,426

Net income

attributable to

461,069

owners of parent

Purchase of treasury

121,191

stock

Disposal of treasury

10

stock

Cancellation of

treasury stock

Net changes in

items other than

1,507

48,592

359,017

409,117

39,173

448,291

those in

shareholders' equity

Total changes during

1,507

48,592

359,017

409,117

39,173

709,736

the period

Balance at the end of

4,147

32,421

815,989

852,558

261,517

4,022,370

the period

Disclaimer

Inpex Corporation published this content on 10 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2023 06:06:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
