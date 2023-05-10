Advanced search
Inpex : Notice Regarding Changes in Segment Income and Reportable Segments

05/10/2023 | 02:07am EDT
Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN

May 10, 2023

Notice Regarding Changes in Segment Income and Reportable Segments

TOKYO, JAPAN - INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) announced changes in segment income and reportable segments from the first quarter of the fiscal year ending December 2023, as follows.

1. Reason for changes

INPEX has made changes in the INPEX Group's segment income and reportable segments due to the significant reclassifications to the business portfolio based on the company's Medium-term Business Plan announced in 2022 and the accompanying changes of the evaluations and analysis indicators used by Board of Directors.

2. Summary of changes

Previously, segment income was operating income on the consolidated statement of income. However, as net income attributable to owners of parent is one of the management targets in the Medium-term Business Plan and is used by the Board of Directors to determine the allocation of managerial resources and assess performance, the segment income is changed to net income attributable to owners of parent in the consolidated statement of income from the first quarter of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, to conduct evaluations and analyses that are more in line with actual conditions.

In addition, INPEX has divided its reportable segments into "Oil & Gas Japan" and "Oil & Gas Overseas". The "Oil & Gas Overseas" segment is further classified as "Ichthys Project," which is a major operator project of the Group, and "Other Projects," which is comprised of other overseas projects. Operating segments that are not included in the reportable segments, such as the five net-zero businesses, are aggregated in the "Other" category. INPEX had previously adopted reportable segments by region, but implemented this change due to significant reclassifications of its business portfolio and the addition of its initiatives for the five net-zero businesses in the Long-term Strategy and other factors.

Reportable segments after the change are as follows.

(Before the change)

Reportable segments

Japan

Asia & Oceania

Eurasia (Europe & NIS)

Middle East & Africa

Americas

(After the change)

Reportable segments,

Main businesses and project name

etc.

Oil & Gas Japan

Minami-Nagaoka Gas Field,

Naoetsu LNG Terminal

Oil & Gas

Ichthys

Ichthys LNG Project in Australia and

Overseas

Project

exploration of surrounding areas

Other

Projects in Australia (excluding Ichthys),

Projects

Southeast Asia, Europe, Abu Dhabi etc.

Other

Five net-zero businesses, transportation

and sales business, civil engineering

business, etc.

The segment information for the three months ended March 31, 2022, in the earnings reports for the financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023, is disclosed based on the classification after these changes.

Media Contact: INPEX Tokyo Office, Public Relations Group, Tel) +81-3-5572-0233

Disclaimer

Inpex Corporation published this content on 10 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2023 06:06:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
