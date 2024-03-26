Notices and resolutions of general meetings of shareholders

The Material of the 18th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders was mailed to shareholders on March 4, 2024. The electronic convocation of this General Meeting of shareholders has taken measures since February 26, 2024.

The Material of the 17th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders was mailed to shareholders on March 6, 2023. The electronic convocation of this General Meeting of shareholders has taken measures since February 27, 2023.

The invitation to the 16th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders was mailed to shareholders on March 3, 2022. An electronic version (below) was made available on February 24 for shareholders' convenience.

The invitation to the 15th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders was mailed to shareholders on March 3, 2021. An electronic version (below) was made available on February 24 for shareholders' convenience.

The invitation to the 14th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders was mailed to shareholders on March 3, 2020. An electronic version (below) was made available on February 25 for shareholders' convenience.

The invitation to the 13th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders was mailed to shareholders on June 3, 2019.

An electronic version (below) was made available on May 27 for shareholders' convenience.

The invitation to the 12th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders was mailed to shareholders on June 4, 2018.

An electronic version (below) was made available on May 28 for shareholders' convenience.

The invitation to the 11th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders was mailed to shareholders on June 5, 2017.

An electronic version (below) was made available on May 29 for shareholders' convenience.

The invitation to the 10th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders was mailed to shareholders on June 6, 2016.

An electronic version (below) was available on May 27 for shareholders' convenience.

The invitation to the 9th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders was mailed to shareholders on June 2, 2015.

An electronic version (below) was made available on May 29 for shareholders' convenience.