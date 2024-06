Inpex Corporation is one of the Japanese largest oil groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - production et distribution of oil (76.4%): 120.1 million barrels sold in 2021; - production et distribution of natural gas (22%): 13.2 billion m3 sold; - liquefied petroleum gas production (0.3%); - other (1.3%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Japan (10.5%), Asia and Oceania (28.5%), Middle East and Africa (49.7%), Europe and CIS (9.4%) and Americas (1.9%).

