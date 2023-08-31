August 31, 2023

Toyama City Carbon Offset Management Council, Nihonkai Gas and INPEX

Sign Cooperation Agreement on Promoting Forest Conservation in Toyama City

The Toyama City Carbon Offset Management Council

Nihonkai Gas Co., Ltd.

INPEX CORPORATION

The Toyama City Carbon Offset Management Council, Nihonkai Gas Co., Ltd. (Nihonkai Gas) and INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) jointly announced they entered a comprehensive cooperation agreement today on promoting forest conservation activities in Toyama City in Toyama Prefecture, Japan. Under this agreement, the parties will work together to promote forest conservation activities jointly undertaken by Toyama City and the local forest cooperative. The parties will also work together to promote the utilization of carbon credits generated by these activities and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

【Points of discussion and study under the agreement】

To support the promotion of forest conservation activities in Toyama City To promote the use of carbon credits in Toyama City To reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Toyama City

The Toyama City Carbon Offset Management Council is an organization established by Toyama City in collaboration with the Tateyama Sanroku Forestry Cooperative and the Nei Forestry Cooperative based in the city. Under the Mori no Chikara (Forest Power) Toyama Project, the council is working to promote the creation of a lush forest in Toyama with profits generated by utilizing the Japan Verified Emission Reduction (J-VER) system (now the J-Credit system) to credit the growing volume of CO2 absorbed as a result of the growth of trees due to thinning, and marketing the credits to companies willing to contribute environmentally.

Nihonkai Gas aims to be a comprehensive energy group that contributes to creating a comfortable and prosperous lifestyle and a sustainable environment under the management philosophy of the Nihonkai Gas Kizuna Holdings Group. Nihonkai Gas will leverage its diverse knowledge and experience to contribute to further reducing CO2 emissions, realizing a decarbonized society, and promoting sustainable development in the region.

INPEX will provide a stable supply of diverse and clean energy through making its oil and natural gas business cleaner as outlined in its "Long-term Strategy and Medium-Term Management Plan (INPEX Vision @2022 | INPEX CORPORATION)" formulated in February 2022. In this plan, INPEX lays out its long-term strategy towards 2030 and 2050 as well as the