Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Inpex Corporation    1605   JP3294460005

INPEX CORPORATION

(1605)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Japan energy firm Inpex sets 2050 net zero emission goal

01/27/2021 | 06:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Inpex Corp's logo is pictured at its headquarters in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Inpex Corp, Japan's biggest oil and gas producer, said on Wednesday it is targeting net zero carbon emissions by 2050 through the expansion of renewable and hydrogen energy as well as the use of carbon capture technology.

The move comes after Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga pledged to make Japan carbon-neutral by 2050 and with global oil and gas companies shifting away from fossil fuel to green energy.

Inpex plans to fully offset carbon emissions from its own oil and gas production and the energy it uses by 2050. It also aims to reduce its net carbon intensity by 30% by 2030 compared to the level in 2019.

Mitigation would rely on offsetting emissions such as tree planting or carbon capture technology, which has not yet reached commercial scale.

At the same time, Inpex will its expand green energy assets such as renewable energy and hydrogen.

It will spend 20-30 billion yen ($193-$289 million) a year on decarbonisation, out of planned annual spending of 250-300 billion yen for the next five years.

"We want to become an innovator for energy transition," Inpex President Takayuki Ueda told a news conference.

The company, which produces 580,000 barrels of oil-equivalent (BOE) per day, had previously set a target to raise the volume to 1 million BOE per day, but Ueda said the goal is no longer valid.

"As for LNG, we still believe demand will rise in the mid- and long-term, mainly in Asia, and we will keep investing in new projects," Ueda said.

"But as for oil, we would expand assets only near existing projects...instead of starting new projects from scratch," he said.

($1 = 103.7400 yen)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INPEX CORPORATION -0.64% 618 End-of-day quote.11.15%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.25% 56.22 Delayed Quote.7.08%
WTI 0.20% 52.869 Delayed Quote.8.49%
All news about INPEX CORPORATION
06:24aJapan energy firm Inpex sets 2050 net zero emission goal
RE
02:03aINPEX FORMULATES "BUSINESS DEVELOPME : 598.3 kb]
PU
02:03aINPEX COMMENCES PERFORMANCE VALIDATI : 344.4 kb]
PU
02:03aINPEX ANNOUNCES CHANGES IN GENERAL M : 163.7 kb]
PU
01/20INPEX AWARDED EXPLORATION LICENSES I : 433.5 kb]
PU
2020INPEX CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2020Nikkei hits 3-week low as new virus strain damps recovery hopes
RE
2020Japanese shares drop as new virus strain sparks profit-taking
RE
2020INPEX SIGNS MOU ON LNG SUPPLY FROM A : 169.9 kb]
PU
2020Japan's Inpex signs gas sales agreement with Indonesia gas utility
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 756 B 7 282 M 7 282 M
Net income 2020 -129 774 M -1 251 M -1 251 M
Net Debt 2020 748 B 7 209 M 7 209 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,82x
Yield 2020 3,96%
Capitalization 885 B 8 536 M 8 527 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,16x
EV / Sales 2021 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 3 117
Free-Float 67,3%
Chart INPEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Inpex Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INPEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 812,00 JPY
Last Close Price 606,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 83,2%
Spread / Average Target 34,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Takayuki Ueda President & Representative Director
Toshiaki Kitamura Chairman
Daisuke Yamada Director, General Manager-Finance & Accounting
Takahiko Ikeda Director, EVP, GM-Technology & Head-Compliance
Takashi Kubo Managing Executive Officer & GM-Information System
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INPEX CORPORATION11.15%8 536
CONOCOPHILLIPS4.23%56 349
CNOOC LIMITED8.50%43 769
EOG RESOURCES, INC.7.26%31 205
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-1.18%28 097
ECOPETROL S.A.3.52%27 027
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ