Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Inpex Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1605   JP3294460005

INPEX CORPORATION

(1605)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan's Inpex sells Venezuela oil and gas assets to local group -sources

08/29/2021 | 05:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Japanese oil company Inpex Corp sold two Venezuelan oil and gas assets to Caracas-based Sucre Energy Group, three people familiar with the transaction said, as multinational firms retreat from the crisis-stricken OPEC nation.

Sucre, a privately-held exploration and production firm focusing on improving mature fields in Latin America, purchased Inpex's 70% stake in the Gas Guarico natural gas partnership with state oil company PDVSA, as well as its 30% stake in the Petroguarico oil joint venture, said the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the deal was not yet public.

Inpex declined to comment. Neither Sucre nor PDVSA responded to requests for comment. The three people declined to specify the value of the transaction.

Inpex is the latest in a string of major oil companies to abandon once-promising assets in Venezuela, home to some of the world's largest crude reserves but plagued by hyperinflation, corruption, and U.S. sanctions on PDVSA aimed at ousting President Nicolas Maduro, labeled a dictator by Washington.

In recent weeks, France's TotalEnergies and Norway's Equinor ASA exited their Petrocedeno joint venture with PDVSA, citing the high carbon intensity of the project's extra-heavy crude. Both companies retained their stakes in Venezuelan gas fields.

A consortium of Japanese companies including Inpex also recently exited its 5% stake in the Petroindependencia joint venture with PDVSA, Reuters reported in June.

Sucre's entry shows how local firms are increasingly filling the void left by multinationals in the oil sector and beyond, as the government scales back intervention in the economy and restrictions on the private sector, hoping to attract investment in the face of sanctions.

Sucre has invested in Ecuador's oil sector, and is part-owner of a subsidiary of Paris-based Maurel et Prom which in 2018 purchased https://www.reuters.com/article/us-venezuela-shell-exclusive/exclusive-shell-seeks-to-sell-venezuela-jv-stake-to-frances-maurel-prom-sources-idUSKCN1ML30L Royal Dutch Shell's 40% stake in Petroregional del Lago, an oil joint venture with PDVSA in western Venezuela.

The company was most interested in Gas Guarico, which produces around 50 million cubic feet per day of natural gas, but agreed to purchase the stake in Petroguarico as well as part of the deal, the people said.

Venezuelan gas fields can be more attractive for investors than oil-focused projects because private companies can hold majority stakes and operate the fields, the people said. Venezuelan law requires PDVSA to own the majority of oil joint ventures with private companies.

Venezuela has huge gas reserves but limited infrastructure to process and transport it, meaning it cannot yet export to neighbors. Just 10% of the population has a gas connection to their homes, meaning much of the gas produced alongside oil is flared, https://www.reuters.com/article/us-venezuela-gas-flaring/ex-shell-exec-who-cut-gas-flaring-in-iraq-seeks-to-do-the-same-in-venezuela-idUSKBN20S28A a significant source of carbon emissions.

Sucre is expecting rebounds in Venezuela's petrochemical, power and heavy industry sectors after a half-decade economic collapse, providing a source of growing gas demand, one of the people said. In the longer-term, Venezuela could emerge as a gas supplier to neighbors Colombia and Trinidad and Tobago. (Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York Additional reporting by Aaron Sheldrick in Tokyo Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EQUINOR ASA 1.39% 189.44 Real-time Quote.30.69%
INPEX CORPORATION -0.40% 749 End-of-day quote.34.71%
TOTALENERGIES SE 1.18% 37.75 Real-time Quote.6.94%
All news about INPEX CORPORATION
05:00pJapan's Inpex sells Venezuela oil and gas assets to local group -sources
RE
08/27Japan's Inpex sells Venezuela oil and gas assets to local group -sources
RE
08/27Japan's inpex corp sells venezuela oil, gas assets to caracas-based sucre ene..
RE
08/27INPEX : AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for INPEX Insurance, Ltd
AQ
08/25INPEX ANNOUNCES GENERAL MANAGER-LEVE : 210.3 kb]
PU
08/19INPEX : Enters Agreement with ADNOC towards Clean Ammonia Supply Chain Demonstra..
AQ
08/19Toyota drags Nikkei to 7-month low after output cut report
RE
08/18Japanese shares fall, struggle to shake off Delta variant fears
RE
08/18INPEX ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH ADNOC TO : 109.7 kb]
PU
08/12INPEX : Announces General Manager-Level Changes
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INPEX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 121 B 10 208 M 10 208 M
Net income 2021 167 B 1 524 M 1 524 M
Net Debt 2021 1 006 B 9 156 M 9 156 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,53x
Yield 2021 5,09%
Capitalization 1 094 B 9 949 M 9 955 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,87x
EV / Sales 2022 1,68x
Nbr of Employees 3 163
Free-Float 67,1%
Chart INPEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Inpex Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INPEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 749,00 JPY
Average target price 1 075,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 43,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takayuki Ueda President & Representative Director
Daisuke Yamada Director, General Manager-Finance & Accounting
Toshiaki Kitamura Chairman
Takahiko Ikeda Director, EVP, GM-Technology & Head-Compliance
Takashi Kubo General Manager-Materials & Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INPEX CORPORATION34.71%9 949
CONOCOPHILLIPS41.89%75 980
CNOOC LIMITED7.80%44 370
EOG RESOURCES, INC.39.62%40 654
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED38.67%39 834
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY28.98%37 001