Japan's Inpex sells Venezuela oil and gas assets to local group -sources

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Japanese oil company Inpex Corp
sold two Venezuelan oil and gas assets to Caracas-based Sucre
Energy Group, three people familiar with the transaction said,
as multinational firms retreat from the crisis-stricken OPEC
nation.
Sucre, a privately-held exploration and production firm
focusing on improving mature fields in Latin America, purchased
Inpex's 70% stake in the Gas Guarico natural gas partnership
with state oil company PDVSA, as well as its 30%
stake in the Petroguarico oil joint venture, said the people,
who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the deal was not
yet public.
Inpex declined to comment. Neither Sucre nor PDVSA responded
to requests for comment. The three people declined to specify
the value of the transaction.
Inpex is the latest in a string of major oil companies to
abandon once-promising assets in Venezuela, home to some of the
world's largest crude reserves but plagued by hyperinflation,
corruption, and U.S. sanctions on PDVSA aimed at ousting
President Nicolas Maduro, labeled a dictator by Washington.
In recent weeks, France's TotalEnergies and
Norway's Equinor ASA exited their Petrocedeno joint
venture with PDVSA, citing the high carbon intensity of the
project's extra-heavy crude. Both companies retained their
stakes in Venezuelan gas fields.
A consortium of Japanese companies including Inpex also
recently exited its 5% stake in the Petroindependencia joint
venture with PDVSA, Reuters reported in June.
Sucre's entry shows how local firms are increasingly filling
the void left by multinationals in the oil sector and beyond, as
the government scales back intervention in the economy and
restrictions on the private sector, hoping to attract investment
in the face of sanctions.
Sucre has invested in Ecuador's oil sector, and is
part-owner of a subsidiary of Paris-based Maurel et Prom
which in 2018 purchased https://www.reuters.com/article/us-venezuela-shell-exclusive/exclusive-shell-seeks-to-sell-venezuela-jv-stake-to-frances-maurel-prom-sources-idUSKCN1ML30L
Royal Dutch Shell's 40% stake in Petroregional del
Lago, an oil joint venture with PDVSA in western Venezuela.
The company was most interested in Gas Guarico, which
produces around 50 million cubic feet per day of natural gas,
but agreed to purchase the stake in Petroguarico as well as part
of the deal, the people said.
Venezuelan gas fields can be more attractive for investors
than oil-focused projects because private companies can hold
majority stakes and operate the fields, the people said.
Venezuelan law requires PDVSA to own the majority of oil joint
ventures with private companies.
Venezuela has huge gas reserves but limited infrastructure
to process and transport it, meaning it cannot yet export to
neighbors. Just 10% of the population has a gas connection to
their homes, meaning much of the gas produced alongside oil is
flared, https://www.reuters.com/article/us-venezuela-gas-flaring/ex-shell-exec-who-cut-gas-flaring-in-iraq-seeks-to-do-the-same-in-venezuela-idUSKBN20S28A
a significant source of carbon emissions.
Sucre is expecting rebounds in Venezuela's petrochemical,
power and heavy industry sectors after a half-decade economic
collapse, providing a source of growing gas demand, one of the
people said. In the longer-term, Venezuela could emerge as a gas
supplier to neighbors Colombia and Trinidad and Tobago.
(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York
Additional reporting by Aaron Sheldrick in Tokyo
Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)