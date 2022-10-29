KazMunayGas expects Kashagan's oil processing complex to restart in coming days

MOSCOW, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's energy company
KazMunayGas said on Saturday that it expects the
Bolashak onshore processing complex at the giant Kashagan
offshore oilfield to resume operations in coming days after
repair works at a complex unit.
"At the moment, all the mechanical repair work, aimed at the
restoration of production levels, has been completed. The unit
is expected to come onstream in several days," the company said
following a visit by its head, Magzum Mirzagaliyev to Kashagan.
Production at Kashagan, one of the world's largest
oilfields, sharply declined on Aug. 3 due to a gas release.
Kazakhstan's Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov told Reuters
earlier this month that Kashagan will resume production of
400,000 barrels per day (bpd) by the end of October after
maintenance.
Kashagan is operated by the North Caspian Operating Company
(NCOC), which includes TotalEnergies, Eni,
Shell, Exxon Mobil, KazMunayGas, Inpex
and China National Petroleum Corp.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Louise Heavens)