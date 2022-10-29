Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Inpex Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1605   JP3294460005

INPEX CORPORATION

(1605)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-10-28 am EDT
1496.00 JPY   -1.12%
04:15aKazMunayGas expects Kashagan's oil processing complex to restart in coming days
RE
10/27Venezuela's oil partners head for the exit, forgoing unpaid debt
RE
10/24Inpex : Joins Rantau Dedap Geothermal Power Project in Indonesia
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

KazMunayGas expects Kashagan's oil processing complex to restart in coming days

10/29/2022 | 04:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MOSCOW, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's energy company KazMunayGas said on Saturday that it expects the Bolashak onshore processing complex at the giant Kashagan offshore oilfield to resume operations in coming days after repair works at a complex unit.

"At the moment, all the mechanical repair work, aimed at the restoration of production levels, has been completed. The unit is expected to come onstream in several days," the company said following a visit by its head, Magzum Mirzagaliyev to Kashagan.

Production at Kashagan, one of the world's largest oilfields, sharply declined on Aug. 3 due to a gas release.

Kazakhstan's Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov told Reuters earlier this month that Kashagan will resume production of 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) by the end of October after maintenance.

Kashagan is operated by the North Caspian Operating Company (NCOC), which includes TotalEnergies, Eni, Shell, Exxon Mobil, KazMunayGas, Inpex and China National Petroleum Corp. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENI SPA 1.69% 13.136 Delayed Quote.7.50%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 2.93% 110.7 Delayed Quote.80.91%
INPEX CORPORATION -1.12% 1496 Delayed Quote.49.30%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.49% 94.14 Delayed Quote.20.70%
SHELL PLC -0.27% 2418.5 Delayed Quote.49.12%
TOTALENERGIES SE 0.20% 54.59 Real-time Quote.22.32%
WTI -0.34% 88.284 Delayed Quote.17.57%
All news about INPEX CORPORATION
04:15aKazMunayGas expects Kashagan's oil processing complex to restart in coming days
RE
10/27Venezuela's oil partners head for the exit, forgoing unpaid debt
RE
10/24Inpex : Joins Rantau Dedap Geothermal Power Project in Indonesia
PU
10/13Kazakhstan sees Kashagan oil field resuming oil output of 400,000 bpd by end-Oct
RE
10/13Arbitration Is No Bar For Bank Guarantees
AQ
10/11Inpex Chairman Toshiaki Kitamura Awa : 213.0 kb]
PU
10/07EIG unit to buy Tokyo Gas's stakes in Australian LNG projects for $2.15 billion
RE
10/06Goto Floating Wind Farm Llc Consorti : 412.5 kb]
PU
10/05Announcement Concerning The Status O : 204.5 kb]
PU
10/05Tranche Update on Inpex Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on August 8, 2022.
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INPEX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 373 B 16 086 M 16 086 M
Net income 2022 401 B 2 718 M 2 718 M
Net Debt 2022 1 154 B 7 823 M 7 823 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,16x
Yield 2022 4,04%
Capitalization 2 018 B 13 681 M 13 681 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,34x
EV / Sales 2023 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 3 189
Free-Float 69,1%
Chart INPEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Inpex Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INPEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 1 496,00 JPY
Average target price 1 913,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takayuki Ueda Executive Vice President
Daisuke Yamada Managing Executive Officer
Toshiaki Kitamura Executive Vice President
Takashi Kubo General Manager-Materials & Information Systems
Hideki Kurimura Managing Executive Officer & GM-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INPEX CORPORATION49.30%13 681
CHEVRON CORPORATION53.37%348 228
CONOCOPHILLIPS76.18%161 217
EOG RESOURCES, INC.50.50%78 747
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED52.29%67 561
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION147.91%66 765