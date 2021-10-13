Notice Concerning Withdrawal from Carabobo Project 3 in Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela[PDF:115.4 KB]

Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN

October 13, 2021

Notice Concerning Withdrawal from Carabobo Project 3 in

Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela

Tokyo, Japan - INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) announced that Japan Carabobo UK Ltd. (hereinafter "JCUK") had submitted a notification of withdrawal from Carabobo Project 3 (hereinafter "Project") to the government of Venezuela and the Project partners by April 26, 2021, and has hereby terminated its business operations concerning the Project.

JCUK is a subsidiary of Japan Carabobo, Ltd., which is jointly owned by INPEX, Mitsubishi Corporation and the Japan Oil, Gas and Metal National Corporation (JOGMEC).

Through JCUK, INPEX and its partners had held a five percent participating interest in Petroindependencia S.A., a joint venture company also involving a subsidiary of Venezuelan state-owned oil and natural gas company PDVSA and others through which the party engaged in the Project mainly consisting of developing extra heavy crude oil in the eastern sector of the Orinoco Belt in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

The impact of this matter on INPEX's consolidated financial results is minimal.

About INPEX

INPEX CORPORATION is Japan's largest exploration and production (E&P) company, and is currently involved in projects across multiple continents, including the Ichthys LNG Project in Australia as Operator. Through building a cleaner upstream business and advancing hydrogen and renewables solutions, INPEX aims to become a leading energy company and continue providing a stable and efficient supply of energy to its customers while pioneering energy transformation towards a net zero carbon society by 2050. For more information, visit https://www.inpex.co.jp/english/index.html.

Media Contact: INPEX Tokyo Office, Public Relations Group, Tel) +81-3-5572-0233