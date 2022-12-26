Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Inpex Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1605   JP3294460005

INPEX CORPORATION

(1605)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-12-26 am EST
1461.00 JPY   +2.53%
04:45aOil explorer Inpex to merge Tokyo trading unit into Singapore desk
RE
01:41aJapanese shares end higher on Wall Street gains, financials weigh
RE
12/25Japanese shares track Wall Street gains, financials weigh
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Oil explorer Inpex to merge Tokyo trading unit into Singapore desk

12/26/2022 | 04:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese oil and gas explorer Inpex Corp plans to absorb its separate Tokyo trading business into the company in April 2024, with its operations integrated into its Singapore desk in stages.

The move is aimed at expanding crude oil marketing channels in Asia, where energy demand is expected to grow, while responding to diversified customer demands on pricing, delivery terms and conditions, Inpex said in Monday's announcement.

Inpex plans to strengthen Inpex Energy Trading Singapore by rebasing some of the 30 Tokyo employees and transferring the Tokyo desk's operations in stages, a spokesperson said.

The company did not disclose the number of staff at the Singapore operation.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 2.67% 84.49 Delayed Quote.8.47%
INPEX CORPORATION 2.53% 1461 Delayed Quote.42.22%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.29% 5554.99 Real-time Quote.-11.26%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 1.71% 436.0407 Real-time Quote.5.78%
WTI 1.23% 79.387 Delayed Quote.5.36%
All news about INPEX CORPORATION
04:45aOil explorer Inpex to merge Tokyo trading unit into Singapore desk
RE
01:41aJapanese shares end higher on Wall Street gains, financials weigh
RE
12/25Japanese shares track Wall Street gains, financials weigh
RE
12/23INPEX - Drone Flight Demonstration Test Conducted Using LTE Communications Trial in Nii..
AQ
12/23Inpex : Invests in Carbon Dioxide Capture Technology Startup CarbonOrO Holding B.V.
PU
12/23Inpex : Government of Indonesia Approved Extension of the Production Sharing Contractʌ..
PU
12/22Inpex : Begins Exploratory Drilling North of Minami-Nagaoka Gas Field in Japan
PU
12/22Inpex : Drone Flight Demonstration Test Conducted Using LTE Communications Trial in Niigat..
PU
12/21Inpex : GEOTHERMAL Establishes Jakarta Office
PU
12/14INPEX CORPORATION - Announcement Concerning the Status and Completion of Acquisition of..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INPEX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 354 B 17 725 M 17 725 M
Net income 2022 409 B 3 082 M 3 082 M
Net Debt 2022 1 433 B 10 788 M 10 788 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,80x
Yield 2022 4,28%
Capitalization 1 861 B 14 014 M 14 014 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,40x
EV / Sales 2023 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 3 189
Free-Float 69,1%
Chart INPEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Inpex Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INPEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 1 425,00 JPY
Average target price 1 965,56 JPY
Spread / Average Target 37,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takayuki Ueda Executive Vice President
Daisuke Yamada Managing Executive Officer
Toshiaki Kitamura Executive Vice President
Takashi Kubo General Manager-Materials & Information Systems
Hideki Kurimura Managing Executive Officer & GM-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INPEX CORPORATION42.22%14 014
CHEVRON CORPORATION51.17%343 027
CONOCOPHILLIPS62.16%145 853
EOG RESOURCES, INC.47.03%76 719
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED41.95%61 819
CNOOC LIMITED22.17%59 792