Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Inpixon
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INPX   US45790J8678

INPIXON

(INPX)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:49:58 2023-03-27 am EDT
0.3320 USD   +1.22%
09:31aInpixon Schedules 2022 Year-End Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call
PR
03/15Top Premarket Decliners
MT
03/14Inpixon Completes Distribution and Business Combination of CXApp Holding Corp. with KINS Technology Group Inc.
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Inpixon Schedules 2022 Year-End Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call

03/27/2023 | 09:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX), the Indoor Intelligence® company, today announced it will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 30, 2023 to discuss the company's financial results for the 2022 fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 which the company plans to release after market close the same day. The call will also include an update on the company's corporate progress and other developments.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll-free 888-506-0062 for U.S. callers or 973-528-0011 for international callers and entering access code 246549. A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2235/47912 or on the company's Investor Relations section of the website, ir.inpixon.com.

Investors and other interested parties are invited to submit questions to management prior to the call's start via email to inpx@crescendo-ir.com.

A webcast replay will be available on the company's Investor Relations section of the website (ir.inpixon.com) through March 30, 2024. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through April 6, 2023, and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering access code 47912.

About Inpixon
Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) is the innovator of Indoor Intelligence®, delivering actionable insights for people, places and things. Combining the power of mapping, positioning and analytics, Inpixon helps to create smarter, safer, and more secure environments. The company's Indoor Intelligence and industrial real-time location system (RTLS) solutions are leveraged by a multitude of industries to optimize operations, increase productivity, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can take advantage of industry leading location awareness, analytics, sensor fusion, IIoT and the IoT to create exceptional experiences and to do good with indoor data. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedInTwitter, and visit inpixon.com.

Contacts

Inpixon General inquiries:
Inpixon 
Email: marketing@inpixon.com 
Web: inpixon.com/contact-us

Inpixon Investor relations:
Crescendo Communications, LLC 
Tel: +1 212-671-1020 
Email: INPX@crescendo-ir.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inpixon-schedules-2022-year-end-financial-results-and-business-update-conference-call-301781666.html

SOURCE Inpixon


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about INPIXON
09:31aInpixon Schedules 2022 Year-End Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call
PR
03/15Top Premarket Decliners
MT
03/14Inpixon Completes Distribution and Business Combination of CXApp Holding Corp. with KIN..
PR
03/14KINS Technology Group Inc. (NasdaqCM:KINZ) complete..
CI
03/01Inpixon Again Named a Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Indoor Location Serv..
PR
02/28Inpixon : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securiti..
AQ
02/17Inpixon : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
02/14Inpixon : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/13Inpixon : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/13Inpixon agreed to Spin-Off Enterprise Apps Business of Inpixon.
CI
More news
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer