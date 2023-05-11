Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Inpixon
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INPX   US45790J8678

INPIXON

(INPX)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-11 pm EDT
0.2980 USD   -6.58%
Wall Street Set to Open Lower, March Retail Sales Fall More Than Expected
MT
US Equity Futures Mixed Ahead of Retail Sales, Industrial Production, Consumer Sentiment Reports
MT
Top Premarket Gainers
MT
Inpixon Schedules First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call

05/11/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
PALO ALTO, Calif., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX), the Indoor Intelligence® company, today announced it will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, May 15, 2023, to discuss the company's financial results for the first quarter of 2023 ended March 31, 2023, which the company plans to release after market close the same day. The call will also include an update on the company's corporate progress and other developments.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll-free 888-506-0062 for U.S. callers or 973-528-0011 for international callers and entering access code 794029. A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2235/48349 or on the company's Investor Relations section of the website, ir.inpixon.com/ir-news-events/ir-calendar.

Investors and other interested parties are invited to submit questions to management prior to the call's start via email to inpx@crescendo-ir.com.

A webcast replay will be available on the company's Investor Relations section of the website (ir.inpixon.com/ir-news-events/ir-calendar) through May 15, 2024. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through May 22, 2023, and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering access code 48349.

About Inpixon
Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) is the innovator of Indoor Intelligence®, delivering actionable insights for people, places and things. Combining the power of mapping, positioning and analytics, Inpixon helps to create smarter, safer, and more secure environments. The company's Indoor Intelligence and industrial real-time location system (RTLS) solutions are leveraged by a multitude of industries to optimize operations, increase productivity, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can take advantage of industry leading location awareness, analytics, sensor fusion, IIoT and the IoT to create exceptional experiences and to do good with indoor data. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedInTwitter, and visit inpixon.com.

Contacts

Inpixon General inquiries:
Inpixon
Email: marketing@inpixon.com 
Web: inpixon.com/contact-us

Inpixon Investor relations:
Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: +1 212-671-1020
Email: INPX@crescendo-ir.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inpixon-schedules-first-quarter-2023-financial-results-and-business-update-conference-call-301822657.html

SOURCE Inpixon


© PRNewswire 2023
