Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. InPlay Oil Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IPO   CA45780T2065

INPLAY OIL CORP.

(IPO)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/27 09:00:00 pm BST
4.150 CAD   +1.22%
05/27InPlay Oil Corp. Announces Extension of Credit Facility
GL
05/19InPlay Oil Corp. Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results for Election of Directors
GL
05/19InPlay Oil Corp. Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results for Election of Directors
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

InPlay Oil Corp. Announces Extension of Credit Facility

05/27/2022 | 11:31pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CALGARY, Alberta, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InPlay Oil Corp. (TSX: IPO) (OTCQX: IPOOF) (“InPlay” or the “Company”) announces that the Term Out Date and Borrowing Base redetermination applicable to the revolving line of credit (Tranche A and Operating Facilities) under the Company’s Senior Credit Facility has been extended from May 31, 2022 to June 30, 2022.  InPlay and its banking syndicate are in the process of negotiating the annual renewal and redetermination and have agreed to the extension in order to provide additional time to finalize terms.

For further information please contact:

Doug Bartole
President and Chief Executive Officer
InPlay Oil Corp.
Telephone: (587) 955-0632		Darren Dittmer
Chief Financial Officer
InPlay Oil Corp.
Telephone: (587) 955-0634

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about INPLAY OIL CORP.
05/27InPlay Oil Corp. Announces Extension of Credit Facility
GL
05/19InPlay Oil Corp. Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results for Election of Directors
GL
05/19InPlay Oil Corp. Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results for Election of Directors
GL
05/11InPlay Oil Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/11Inplay Oil Corp. Reaffirm Production Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
05/11InPlay Oil Corp. Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results Highlight..
GL
05/11InPlay Oil Corp. Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results Highlight..
AQ
05/11InPlay Oil Corp. Announces Production Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 202..
CI
04/20InPlay Oil Corp. Presenting at NobleCon18, Noble Capital Market's 18th Annual Investor ..
AQ
04/19InPlay Oil Corp. Presenting at NobleCon18; Noble Capital Market's 18th Annual Investor ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INPLAY OIL CORP.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 225 M 177 M 140 M
Net income 2022 92,7 M 72,7 M 57,7 M
Net cash 2022 15,8 M 12,4 M 9,85 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,92x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 359 M 282 M 224 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,53x
EV / Sales 2023 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 26
Free-Float 74,9%
Chart INPLAY OIL CORP.
Duration : Period :
InPlay Oil Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INPLAY OIL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 4,15 CAD
Average target price 6,88 CAD
Spread / Average Target 65,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Douglas J. Bartole President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Darren Dittmer Chief Financial Officer
Craig Golinowski Chairman
Thane A. E. Jensen Vice President-Operations
Stephen C. Nikiforuk Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INPLAY OIL CORP.88.07%278
CONOCOPHILLIPS56.76%143 593
EOG RESOURCES, INC.50.53%78 322
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED57.29%75 914
CNOOC LIMITED44.46%70 398
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY53.94%67 746