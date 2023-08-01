InPlay Oil Corp. is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas properties, and the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Company's operations are focused on its concentrated light oil asset base located in West Central Alberta. Its primary target is the Cardium Formation within the Pembina and Willesden Green pools. The Cardium assets are located in West Central Alberta focused on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools. The Belly River Formation provides an additional light oil development opportunity while an emerging exploration play in the Duvernay Formation holds potential to add significant value in the future. Its Belly River light oil property is located on the east side of the Pembina Cardium Pool.