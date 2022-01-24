Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. InPlay Oil Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IPO   CA45780T2065

INPLAY OIL CORP.

(IPO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

InPlay Oil Corp. Named to 2022 OTCQX Best 50

01/24/2022 | 12:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InPlay Oil Corp. (TSX: IPO) (OTCQX: IPOOF) (“InPlay” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has been named to the 2022 OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market last year.

The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX market. The ranking is calculated based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth in the previous calendar year. Companies in the 2022 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance in 2021.

Doug Bartole, President and Chief Executive Officer of InPlay, commented: “We are very pleased with InPlay’s inclusion in the OTCQX Best 50 list. InPlay was the third best performer on the OTCQX Best Market based on 2021 total return and average daily dollar volume growth. This is a welcome recognition of the value we have created for shareholders through the measured growth and financial performance of our company. It is also a testament to the hard work and dedication of our employees and management team, strong guidance from our board of directors and the support of our lenders and shareholders. Looking forward, we are more excited than ever as InPlay has positioned itself in its strongest financial and operational position to date. We remain committed to delivering disciplined growth and strong returns to our shareholders.”

For the complete 2022 OTCQX Best 50 ranking, visit
https://www.otcmarkets.com/files/2022_OTCQX_Best_50.pdf

The OTCQX Best Market offers transparent and efficient trading of established, investor-focused U.S. and global companies. To qualify for the OTCQX market, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

About InPlay Oil Corp.

InPlay is a junior oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in Alberta focused on light oil production. The company operates long-lived, low-decline properties with drilling development and enhanced oil recovery potential as well as undeveloped lands with exploration possibilities. The common shares of InPlay trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol IPO and the OTCQX Exchange under the symbol IPOOF. Additional information about the Company and our latest corporate presentation can be found on InPlay’s website at www.inplayoil.com.

For further information please contact:

Doug Bartole
President and Chief Executive Officer
InPlay Oil Corp.
Telephone: (587) 955-0632		 Darren Dittmer
Chief Financial Officer
InPlay Oil Corp.
Telephone: (587) 955-0634


All news about INPLAY OIL CORP.
12:35pInPlay Oil Corp. Named to 2022 OTCQX Best 50
GL
01/12InPlay Oil's Board Approves $58 Million Capital Program for 2022
MT
01/12InPlay Oil Corp. Announces 2022 Capital Budget Highlighting Record Financial and Operat..
AQ
01/12InPlay Oil Corp. provides production guidance for the year 2022
CI
2021IIROC Trading Halt - IPO.R
AQ
2021InPlay Oil And Prairie Storm Resources Complete Plan of Arrangement
MT
2021InPlay Oil Corp. And Prairie Storm Resources Corp. Announce Completion of Strategic Car..
GL
2021InPlay Oil Corp. And Prairie Storm Resources Corp. Announce Completion of Strategic Car..
GL
2021InPlay Oil Corp. completed the acquisition of Prairie Storm Resources Corp. from Direct..
CI
2021InPlay and Prairie Storm Announce Court and Shareholder Approval of Arrangement, Prairi..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INPLAY OIL CORP.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 106 M 83,5 M 83,5 M
Net income 2021 72,6 M 57,3 M 57,3 M
Net Debt 2021 79,8 M 62,9 M 62,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,83x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 247 M 195 M 195 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,08x
EV / Sales 2022 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 26
Free-Float 75,0%
Chart INPLAY OIL CORP.
Duration : Period :
InPlay Oil Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INPLAY OIL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 2,86 CAD
Average target price 3,61 CAD
Spread / Average Target 26,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Douglas J. Bartole President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Darren Dittmer Chief Financial Officer
Craig Golinowski Chairman
Thane A. E. Jensen Vice President-Operations
Stephen C. Nikiforuk Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INPLAY OIL CORP.31.19%197
CONOCOPHILLIPS14.60%109 103
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED19.63%60 076
EOG RESOURCES, INC.13.28%58 881
CNOOC LIMITED15.57%53 213
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY13.76%50 514