Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. InPost S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INPST   LU2290522684

INPOST S.A.

(INPST)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  05/26 05:02:33 am EDT
6.266 EUR   -1.69%
05/11TRANSCRIPT : InPost S.A., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 11, 2022
CI
05/11INPOST S.A. : 1st quarter results
CO
05/11INPOST S.A. : Press Release
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Allegro trims expectations as inflation bites

05/26/2022 | 04:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GDANSK (Reuters) - Poland's Allegro on Thursday trimmed its 2022 expectations, with higher inflation seen hitting discretionary consumer spending, but said it was better positioned than others to face the headwinds.

The company, which runs Poland's most popular shopping platform, now expects year-on-year revenue growth from its core market at 25%-30%, compared with its earlier forecast of being in the low 30s.

"Allegro really is the place to get good prices ... We are in a better position to withstand tight consumer budgets than most consumer business," Finance Chief Jon Eastick told Reuters.

Eastick said the company was not excluding changes to the pricing of its subscription programme, amid a likely rise in delivery costs, but was optimistic Allegro could keep those cost increases at a "reasonable" level.

Polish parcel locker company InPost said earlier in May that it would most likely implement a two-digit price increase in November for Allegro.

Allegro has also narrowed down its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) expectations to between 10% and 15% from low-to-mid teens percentage growth earlier.

"For reasons of being prudent, we decided we can't be as confident that the Polish consumer will sail through this and keep buying as we were before," Eastick said.

Jefferies analysts noted, though, the revised guidance was stronger than the sell-side expectations of 9% growth.

"Top-line growth seems to be slowing, albeit it's important to note this comes from inflationary pressures on shopper wallets and not the feared competitive pressures," they said in a note.

Allegro's shares, which fell around 3% at the open, reversed course and were trading 2.7% higher at 0813 GMT

Allegro's first-quarter core profit fell 13.6% to 462.9 million zlotys ($107.60 million), weighed by higher costs. Still, that came above the 448 million zlotys expected by analysts in a company-compiled poll.

Eastick listed pricing, convenience, fast delivery and Allegro's buy-now-pay-later solution as the company's response to inflation-hit shoppers.

($1 = 4.3019 zlotys)

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka and Karol Badohal; Editing by Uttaresh.V and Jacqueline Wong)


© Reuters 2022
All news about INPOST S.A.
05/11TRANSCRIPT : InPost S.A., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 11, 2022
CI
05/11INPOST S.A. : 1st quarter results
CO
05/11INPOST S.A. : Press Release
CO
04/26Inpost founder Rafal Brzoska sends 500 tonnes of goods to Ukrainians
AQ
04/20INPOST S A : Meeting minutes
PU
04/15INPOST S A : .A informs about the upcoming AGM on 19 May 2022.
PU
03/31INPOST S A : publishes 2021 Q4 and full year consolidated financial results and Integrated..
PU
03/31INPOST S A : InPost S.A. publishes 2021 Q4 and full year consolidated financial results an..
PU
03/31TRANSCRIPT : InPost S.A., 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 31, 2022
CI
03/31Poland's InPost delivers margin warning as costs rise
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INPOST S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 582 M 1 524 M 1 524 M
Net income 2022 585 M 136 M 136 M
Net Debt 2022 5 256 M 1 217 M 1 217 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 14 696 M 3 403 M 3 403 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,03x
EV / Sales 2023 2,48x
Nbr of Employees 1 513
Free-Float 86,9%
Chart INPOST S.A.
Duration : Period :
InPost S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INPOST S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 29,39 PLN
Average target price 42,66 PLN
Spread / Average Target 45,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rafal Piotr Brzoska Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Adam Aleksandrowicz Chief Financial Officer
Mark Robertshaw Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Roth Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Ralf Huep Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INPOST S.A.-39.86%3 403
DSV A/S-27.86%36 576
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG-13.89%31 766
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO., LTD.23.21%6 082
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS,INC.7.67%5 321
KERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK LIMITED-5.77%4 135