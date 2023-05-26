Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. InPost S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INPST   LU2290522684

INPOST S.A.

(INPST)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:22 2023-05-26 am EDT
9.908 EUR   +5.29%
05:33pInpost S A : Advent International Corporation - InPost S.A. - Luxemburg
PU
08:31aCzech PPF Group acquires 15% stake in Polish e-commerce company InPost
AQ
05/25Inpost S A : Resolutions AGM InPost 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

InPost S A : Advent International Corporation - InPost S.A. - Luxemburg

05/26/2023 | 05:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Advent International Corporation - InPost S.A. - Luxemburg
Advent International Corporation - InPost S.A. - Luxemburg

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction25 may 2023
Person obliged to notifyAdvent International Corporation
Issuing institutionInPost S.A.
Place of residenceLuxemburg
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares143.443.090,00 Number of voting rights143.443.090,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(AI Prime & Cy S.C.A.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares375.000,00 Number of voting rights375.000,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(AI Prime (Luxembourg) Bidco S.a.r.l.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares7.812.500,00 Number of voting rights7.812.500,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(Advent Global Opportunities Master Limited Partnership) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding30,33 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real30,33 % Indirectly potential0,00 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding30,33 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real30,33 % Indirectly potential0,00 %

Date last update: 26 May 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

InPost SA published this content on 25 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2023 21:32:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about INPOST S.A.
05:33pInpost S A : Advent International Corporation - InPost S.A. - Luxemburg
PU
08:31aCzech PPF Group acquires 15% stake in Polish e-commerce company InPost
AQ
05/25Inpost S A : Resolutions AGM InPost 2023
PU
05/17INPOST S.A. : Shareholders meeting voting results
CO
05/16Transcript : InPost S.A., Q1 2023 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, May 16, 2023
CI
05/16Inpost S A : InPost publishes Q1 2023 results
PU
05/16Inpost S A : publishes Q1 2023 results
PU
05/16INPOST S.A. : 1st quarter results
CO
04/14Inpost S A : informs about the upcoming AGM on 17 May 2023.
PU
03/31Global markets live: Shell, Netflix, Nike, Ocado, Tesla...
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INPOST S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 8 683 M 2 052 M 2 052 M
Net income 2023 793 M 187 M 187 M
Net Debt 2023 5 980 M 1 413 M 1 413 M
P/E ratio 2023 28,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 22 418 M 5 299 M 5 299 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,27x
EV / Sales 2024 2,74x
Nbr of Employees 6 147
Free-Float 86,8%
Chart INPOST S.A.
Duration : Period :
InPost S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INPOST S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 44,87 PLN
Average target price 46,59 PLN
Spread / Average Target 3,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rafal Piotr Brzoska Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Adam Aleksandrowicz Chief Financial Officer
Mark Robertshaw Chairman-Supervisory Board
Arleta Adamus Group General Counsel & Compliance Officer
Michael Roth Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INPOST S.A.19.45%5 043
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC.-1.50%147 067
FEDEX CORPORATION29.07%56 574
DEUTSCHE POST AG17.37%53 084
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.9.95%17 458
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.16.28%9 589
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer