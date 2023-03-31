|
InPost S A : InPost publishes Q4 2022 and full year results.
InPost S.A.
InPost S.A.
Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Registration date31 mar 2023 - 06:53
Statutory nameInPost S.A.
TitleInPost publishes Q4 2022 and full year results.
Date last update: 31 March 2023
Disclaimer
InPost SA published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 07:43:12 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|All news about INPOST S.A.
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on INPOST S.A.
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
7 008 M
1 634 M
1 634 M
|Net income 2022
|
592 M
138 M
138 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
5 491 M
1 280 M
1 280 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|31,1x
|Yield 2022
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
18 575 M
4 332 M
4 332 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|3,43x
|EV / Sales 2023
|2,82x
|Nbr of Employees
|5 274
|Free-Float
|86,8%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends INPOST S.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|12
|Last Close Price
|37,18 PLN
|Average target price
|45,39 PLN
|Spread / Average Target
|22,1%