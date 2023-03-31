Advanced search
    INPST   LU2290522684

INPOST S.A.

(INPST)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  03:56:31 2023-03-31 am EDT
8.176 EUR   +2.84%
03:44aInpost S A : InPost publishes Q4 2022 and full year results.
PU
01:45aInPost forecasts 2023 margin improvement in Poland
RE
01:14aInpost S A : publishes full year consolidated financial result and Integrated Annual Report
PU
InPost S A : InPost publishes Q4 2022 and full year results.

03/31/2023 | 03:44am EDT
InPost S.A.
InPost S.A.

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Registration date31 mar 2023 - 06:53
Statutory nameInPost S.A.
TitleInPost publishes Q4 2022 and full year results.

Date last update: 31 March 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

InPost SA published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 07:43:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 7 008 M 1 634 M 1 634 M
Net income 2022 592 M 138 M 138 M
Net Debt 2022 5 491 M 1 280 M 1 280 M
P/E ratio 2022 31,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 18 575 M 4 332 M 4 332 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,43x
EV / Sales 2023 2,82x
Nbr of Employees 5 274
Free-Float 86,8%
Technical analysis trends INPOST S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 37,18 PLN
Average target price 45,39 PLN
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rafal Piotr Brzoska Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Adam Aleksandrowicz Chief Financial Officer
Mark Robertshaw Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Roth Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Ralf Huep Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INPOST S.A.0.91%4 332
DSV A/S24.67%43 165
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG25.28%35 292
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS,INC.6.63%5 401
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO., LTD.-2.94%4 587
XIAMEN XIANGYU CO., LTD.2.53%3 452
