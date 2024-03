InPost S.A. (InPost) is a leading e-commerce enablement platform. Founded in 1999 by Rafal Brzoska in Poland, InPost provides delivery services through its network of 27,700 APMs, , including 19,300 in Poland and 4,800 in the United Kingdom and Italy, as well as to-door couriers and fulfilment services to e-commerce merchants.

