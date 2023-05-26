InPost S A : PPF Group N.V. - InPost S.A. - Luxemburg

|
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction26 may 2023
Person obliged to notifyPPF Group N.V.
Issuing institutionInPost S.A.
Place of residenceLuxemburg
Distribution in numbers
|
Type of share
|
Number of shares
|
Number of voting rights
|
Capital interest
|
Voting rights
|
Manner of disposal
|
Settlement
|
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|
Number of shares75.000.000,00
|
Number of voting rights75.000.000,00
|
Capital interestReëel
|
Voting rightsReëel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(PPF NIPOS B.V.)
|
Settlement
|
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|
Number of shares75.000.000,00
|
Number of voting rights75.000.000,00
|
Capital interestPotentieel
|
Voting rightsPotentieel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(PPF NIPOS B.V.)
|
Settlement
|
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|
Number of shares8.736.940,00
|
Number of voting rights8.736.940,00
|
Capital interestReëel
|
Voting rightsReëel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(PPF Cyprus Management Ltd )
|
Settlement
Distribution in percentages
|
Type
|
Total holding
|
Directly real
|
Directly potential
|
Indirectly real
|
Indirectly potential
|
TypeKapitaalbelang
|
Total holding31,75 %
|
Directly real0,00 %
|
Directly potential0,00 %
|
Indirectly real16,75 %
|
Indirectly potential15,00 %
|
TypeStemrecht
|
Total holding31,75 %
|
Directly real0,00 %
|
Directly potential0,00 %
|
Indirectly real16,75 %
|
Indirectly potential15,00 %
Date last update: 26 May 2023
Disclaimer
InPost SA published this content on 26 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2023 01:06:10 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
