    INPST   LU2290522684

INPOST S.A.

(INPST)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:22 2023-05-26 am EDT
9.908 EUR   +5.29%
05/26Inpost S A : PPF Group N.V. - InPost S.A. - Luxemburg
PU
05/26Inpost S A : Advent International Corporation - InPost S.A. - Luxemburg
PU
05/26Czech PPF Group acquires 15% stake in Polish e-commerce company InPost
AQ
InPost S A : PPF Group N.V. - InPost S.A. - Luxemburg

05/26/2023 | 09:09pm EDT
PPF Group N.V. - InPost S.A. - Luxemburg
PPF Group N.V. - InPost S.A. - Luxemburg

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction26 may 2023
Person obliged to notifyPPF Group N.V.
Issuing institutionInPost S.A.
Place of residenceLuxemburg
Previous result
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares75.000.000,00 Number of voting rights75.000.000,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(PPF NIPOS B.V.) 		Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares75.000.000,00 Number of voting rights75.000.000,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(PPF NIPOS B.V.) 		Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares8.736.940,00 Number of voting rights8.736.940,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(PPF Cyprus Management Ltd ) 		Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding31,75 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real16,75 % Indirectly potential15,00 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding31,75 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real16,75 % Indirectly potential15,00 %

Date last update: 26 May 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

InPost SA published this content on 26 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2023 01:06:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 8 769 M 2 073 M 2 073 M
Net income 2023 793 M 187 M 187 M
Net Debt 2023 5 980 M 1 413 M 1 413 M
P/E ratio 2023 28,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 22 418 M 5 299 M 5 299 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,24x
EV / Sales 2024 2,74x
Nbr of Employees 6 147
Free-Float 86,8%
Chart INPOST S.A.
Duration : Period :
InPost S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INPOST S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 44,87 PLN
Average target price 46,59 PLN
Spread / Average Target 3,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rafal Piotr Brzoska Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Adam Aleksandrowicz Chief Financial Officer
Mark Robertshaw Chairman-Supervisory Board
Arleta Adamus Group General Counsel & Compliance Officer
Michael Roth Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INPOST S.A.25.77%5 043
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC.-1.31%147 067
FEDEX CORPORATION29.95%56 574
DEUTSCHE POST AG19.78%53 084
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.11.15%17 458
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.16.28%9 589
