InPost Group ("InPost" or "the Company" or "the Group"), the leading integrated provider of innovative logistics solutions for e-commerce in Europe, reports another quarter of strong revenue growth and further expansion of its locker network across all core markets.

In the UK and Italy, InPost successfully delivered 13.3 million parcels in Q2 2023 with revenue reaching PLN 131.0 million (177.0% YoY). Notably, adjusted EBITDA losses in the UK were significantly reduced, thanks to a favourable product mix, unlocking volume growth and optimised logistics costs.

Mondial Relay's parcel volumes increased by 15% YoY in Q2 2023, reflecting consumers' continuing adoption of APMs. In Q2 2023, already 12% of total Mondial Relay volumes were delivered via APMs (compared to 3% a year earlier).

In Poland, InPost set a new Q2 record in parcel volumes reaching 141.6 million parcels driven by a significant increase in APM volumes. It was another quarter of faster than market growth, with volumes up by 15% vs the

In Q2 2023, InPost achieved positive Free Cash Flow (FCF) of PLN 93.0 million at a Group level with Polish segment FCF of PLN 172.6 million, 28% FCF/adjusted EBITDA conversion (41% FCF/adjusted EBITDA in H1 2023). Group net leverage decreased to 2.7x as of Q2 2023 vs 3.2x as of 2022.

Group adjusted EBITDA reached PLN 690.1 million, an increase of 35.0% YoY, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 32.2%, representing a 210 bps growth from Q2 2022. This was due to improved profitability in Poland and significantly reduced losses in the UK and Italy.

The Group generated significant revenue growth in Q2 2023, reaching PLN 2,140.5 million, up 26.2% YoY, driven by increased parcel volumes and the success of repricing strategies in Poland.

generated in Q2 2023 YoY in all segments (with some improvement

In Q3 2023 we anticipate similar volume growth YoY to the one

We expect to continue deleveraging in the second half of the year.

 We expect total capex to amount to PLN 1.1-1.2 billion in 2023 with

and by keeping developing our presence in France and the United

on increasing density and proximity of our APM network in Poland,

We will continue to consolidate our leadership footprint, by focusing

breakeven in Q4 2023 and 2024 to be profitable on a full-year basis.

 In Mondial Relay we will invest into network capacity and market

to visibly expand due to price adjustments made at the end of 2022

adjustments we had at the end of 2022 and at the beginning of 2023.

 We expect higher increase in revenue vs volumes due to the pricing

(Poland, France, UK) and grow our market share as a result of i) our

We expect to outperform market growth in all our core geographies

Rafał Brzoska, Founder and CEO of InPost Group, commented: It is extremely encouraging to see the business continue to report strong levels of growth and profitability. The 19% increase in volumes is testament to

our dedication in providing exceptional levels of service to consumers.

In response to the ongoing high levels of consumer demand for our services, we continued to invest in the expansion of network, resulting in further market share gains in our core geographies. Growth in the UK, one of our key markets, is being supported by the new logistics partnership with Menzies, which has already delivered an increase in volumes.

Looking forward, we continue to grow our network, strengthen market positions, and drive further improvements in profitability across all geographies.

Out-of-home network by segment

Q2 2023 Q2 2022 YoY growth No. of APMs (#) 31,443 24,266 30% Poland 20,652 18,418 12% Mondial Relay 4,029 1,016 297% UK + Italy 6,762 4,832 40% No. of lockers (000s) 3,974 3,108 28% Poland 3,094 2,721 14% Mondial Relay 481 129 273% UK + Italy 399 258 55% No. of PUDOs (#) 28,197 27,334 3% Poland 3,512 6,861 (49%) Mondial Relay 19,780 18,438 7% UK + Italy 4,905 2,035 141%

