InPost Group continues to deliver impressive growth in volumes, revenue and profitability in Q2 2023.

InPost Group ("InPost" or "the Company" or "the Group"), the leading integrated provider of innovative logistics solutions for e-commerce in Europe, reports another quarter of strong revenue growth and further expansion of its locker network across all core markets.

Q2 2023 HIGHLIGHTS

Parcel volume: 215 million +19% YoY

Revenue: PLN 2,140 million +26% YoY

Adjusted EBITDA: PLN 690 million +35% YoY

APMs network: 31,443 +30% YoY

Number of markets: 9

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

  • Group parcel volumes reached a record of 214.7 million in Q2 2023, representing a significant year-on-year increase of 19%. Both Poland and InPost's international markets1 contributed to this growth, recording YoY increases of 15% and 28%, respectively. The Group continued to gain market share across all geographies.
  • The Group generated significant revenue growth in Q2 2023, reaching PLN 2,140.5 million, up 26.2% YoY, driven by increased parcel volumes and the success of repricing strategies in Poland.
  • Group adjusted EBITDA reached PLN 690.1 million, an increase of 35.0% YoY, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 32.2%, representing a 210 bps growth from Q2 2022. This was due to improved profitability in Poland and significantly reduced losses in the UK and Italy.
  • In Q2 2023, InPost achieved positive Free Cash Flow (FCF) of PLN 93.0 million at a Group level with Polish segment FCF of PLN 172.6 million, 28% FCF/adjusted EBITDA conversion (41% FCF/adjusted EBITDA in H1 2023). Group net leverage decreased to 2.7x as of Q2 2023 vs 3.2x as of 2022.
  • In Poland, InPost set a new Q2 record in parcel volumes reaching 141.6 million parcels driven by a significant increase in APM volumes. It was another quarter of faster than market growth, with volumes up by 15% vs the e-commerce parcel market growth of 9% YoY.
  • Mondial Relay's parcel volumes increased by 15% YoY in Q2 2023, reflecting consumers' continuing adoption of APMs. In Q2 2023, already 12% of total Mondial Relay volumes were delivered via APMs (compared to 3% a year earlier).
  • In the UK and Italy, InPost successfully delivered 13.3 million parcels in Q2 2023 with revenue reaching PLN 131.0 million (177.0% YoY). Notably, adjusted EBITDA losses in the UK were significantly reduced, thanks to a favourable product mix, unlocking volume growth and optimised logistics costs.
  • One of the most important event post-Q2 2023 was the acquisition of a 30% equity stake in Menzies Distribution, a new logistics provider for InPost in the UK. The transaction unlocks InPost growth potential in this market. More information can be found on InPost website.
  • Countries included: France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg

2

Outlook & Q3 trading update

E-commerce

We expect i) high single to low double digit market volume growth

market volume

in Poland, ii) low single digit in France and iii) a mid single digit

growth

market parcel volume decline in the UK.

Volume and

We expect to outperform market growth in all our core geographies

Revenue growth

(Poland, France, UK) and grow our market share as a result of i) our

strategic advantage in

terms

of convenience

and

sustainability

ii) advantage in terms

of cost

efficiencies for

our

merchants, in

a context of high inflation.

 We expect higher increase in revenue vs volumes due to the pricing

adjustments we had at the end of 2022 and at the beginning of 2023.

Adj. EBITDA

We expect continuing pressure on costs driven by inflation. However,

and Adj. EBITDA

contrary to 2022, our adjusted EBITDA margin in Poland is expected

margin

to visibly expand due to price adjustments made at the end of 2022

and beginning of 2023.

 In Mondial Relay we will invest into network capacity and market

share gains while managing rising costs due to labor inflation and

investment into scale.

 We expect adjusted EBITDA

in the United Kingdom to reach

breakeven in Q4 2023 and 2024 to be profitable on a full-year basis.

Capex & APM

We will continue to consolidate our leadership footprint, by focusing

network

on increasing density and proximity of our APM network in Poland,

expansion

and by keeping developing our presence in France and the United

Kingdom.

 We expect total capex to amount to PLN 1.1-1.2 billion in 2023 with

increased weight of international markets' capex.

Debt levels

We expect positive FCF at the year end.

and Leverage

We expect to continue deleveraging in the second half of the year.

Q3 2023 trading

In Q3 2023 we anticipate similar volume growth YoY to the one

generated in Q2 2023 YoY in all segments (with some improvement

in UK and Italy).

3

Rafał Brzoska, Founder and CEO of InPost Group, commented: It is extremely encouraging to see the business continue to report strong levels of growth and profitability. The 19% increase in volumes is testament to

our dedication in providing exceptional levels of service to consumers.

In response to the ongoing high levels of consumer demand for our services, we continued to invest in the expansion of network, resulting in further market share gains in our core geographies. Growth in the UK, one of our key markets, is being supported by the new logistics partnership with Menzies, which has already delivered an increase in volumes.

Looking forward, we continue to grow our network, strengthen market positions, and drive further improvements in profitability across all geographies.

Out-of-home network by segment

Q2 2023

Q2 2022

YoY growth

No. of APMs (#)

31,443

24,266

30%

Poland

20,652

18,418

12%

Mondial Relay

4,029

1,016

297%

UK + Italy

6,762

4,832

40%

No. of lockers (000s)

3,974

3,108

28%

Poland

3,094

2,721

14%

Mondial Relay

481

129

273%

UK + Italy

399

258

55%

No. of PUDOs (#)

28,197

27,334

3%

Poland

3,512

6,861

(49%)

Mondial Relay

19,780

18,438

7%

UK + Italy

4,905

2,035

141%

4

Q2 2023 results by segment

PLN million unless otherwise

Q2 2023

Q2 2022

YoY change

specified

Parcel volumes (m)

214.7

179.9

19%

Poland

141.6

122.8

15%

Mondial Relay

59.8

52.0

15%

UK + Italy

13.3

5.1

163%

Segment Revenue2

2,140.5

1,696.5

26.2%

Poland

1,294.5

1,004.2

28.9%

Mondial Relay

715.0

645.0

10.9%

UK + Italy

131.0

47.3

177.0%

Adjusted EBITDA

690.1

511.0

35.0%

Poland

618.9

451.3

37.1%

Mondial Relay

95.2

103.4

(7.9%)

UK + Italy

(24.0)

(43.7)

n.m.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

32.2%

30.1%

210bps

Poland

47.8%

44.9%

290bps

Mondial Relay

13.3%

16.0%

(270bps)

UK + Italy

(18.3%)

(92.4%)

n.m.

CAPEX

244.5

273.8

(10.7%)

% of revenue

11.4%

16.1%

(470bps)

Net Leverage3

2.7x

3.2x

(0.5x)

  • Revenue and Other Operating Income
  • Leverage calculated based on Last Twelve Months adjusted EBITDA

5

