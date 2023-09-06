PRESS RELEASE 6th September 2023
InPost publishes Q2 & H1 2023 results
InPost Group continues to deliver impressive growth in volumes, revenue and profitability in Q2 2023.
InPost Group ("InPost" or "the Company" or "the Group"), the leading integrated provider of innovative logistics solutions for e-commerce in Europe, reports another quarter of strong revenue growth and further expansion of its locker network across all core markets.
Q2 2023 HIGHLIGHTS
Parcel volume: 215 million +19% YoY
Revenue: PLN 2,140 million +26% YoY
Adjusted EBITDA: PLN 690 million +35% YoY
APMs network: 31,443 +30% YoY
Number of markets: 9
Split of revenue
International 40%
60%
Poland
1
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Group parcel volumes reached a record of 214.7 million in Q2 2023, representing a significant year-on-year increase of 19%. Both Poland and InPost's international markets1 contributed to this growth, recording YoY increases of 15% and 28%, respectively. The Group continued to gain market share across all geographies.
- The Group generated significant revenue growth in Q2 2023, reaching PLN 2,140.5 million, up 26.2% YoY, driven by increased parcel volumes and the success of repricing strategies in Poland.
- Group adjusted EBITDA reached PLN 690.1 million, an increase of 35.0% YoY, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 32.2%, representing a 210 bps growth from Q2 2022. This was due to improved profitability in Poland and significantly reduced losses in the UK and Italy.
- In Q2 2023, InPost achieved positive Free Cash Flow (FCF) of PLN 93.0 million at a Group level with Polish segment FCF of PLN 172.6 million, 28% FCF/adjusted EBITDA conversion (41% FCF/adjusted EBITDA in H1 2023). Group net leverage decreased to 2.7x as of Q2 2023 vs 3.2x as of 2022.
- In Poland, InPost set a new Q2 record in parcel volumes reaching 141.6 million parcels driven by a significant increase in APM volumes. It was another quarter of faster than market growth, with volumes up by 15% vs the e-commerce parcel market growth of 9% YoY.
- Mondial Relay's parcel volumes increased by 15% YoY in Q2 2023, reflecting consumers' continuing adoption of APMs. In Q2 2023, already 12% of total Mondial Relay volumes were delivered via APMs (compared to 3% a year earlier).
- In the UK and Italy, InPost successfully delivered 13.3 million parcels in Q2 2023 with revenue reaching PLN 131.0 million (177.0% YoY). Notably, adjusted EBITDA losses in the UK were significantly reduced, thanks to a favourable product mix, unlocking volume growth and optimised logistics costs.
- One of the most important event post-Q2 2023 was the acquisition of a 30% equity stake in Menzies Distribution, a new logistics provider for InPost in the UK. The transaction unlocks InPost growth potential in this market. More information can be found on InPost website.
- Countries included: France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg
2
Outlook & Q3 trading update
E-commerce
We expect i) high single to low double digit market volume growth
market volume
in Poland, ii) low single digit in France and iii) a mid single digit
growth
market parcel volume decline in the UK.
Volume and
We expect to outperform market growth in all our core geographies
Revenue growth
(Poland, France, UK) and grow our market share as a result of i) our
strategic advantage in
terms
of convenience
and
sustainability
ii) advantage in terms
of cost
efficiencies for
our
merchants, in
a context of high inflation.
We expect higher increase in revenue vs volumes due to the pricing
adjustments we had at the end of 2022 and at the beginning of 2023.
Adj. EBITDA
We expect continuing pressure on costs driven by inflation. However,
and Adj. EBITDA
contrary to 2022, our adjusted EBITDA margin in Poland is expected
margin
to visibly expand due to price adjustments made at the end of 2022
and beginning of 2023.
In Mondial Relay we will invest into network capacity and market
share gains while managing rising costs due to labor inflation and
investment into scale.
We expect adjusted EBITDA
in the United Kingdom to reach
breakeven in Q4 2023 and 2024 to be profitable on a full-year basis.
Capex & APM
We will continue to consolidate our leadership footprint, by focusing
network
on increasing density and proximity of our APM network in Poland,
expansion
and by keeping developing our presence in France and the United
Kingdom.
We expect total capex to amount to PLN 1.1-1.2 billion in 2023 with
increased weight of international markets' capex.
Debt levels
We expect positive FCF at the year end.
and Leverage
We expect to continue deleveraging in the second half of the year.
Q3 2023 trading
In Q3 2023 we anticipate similar volume growth YoY to the one
generated in Q2 2023 YoY in all segments (with some improvement
in UK and Italy).
3
Rafał Brzoska, Founder and CEO of InPost Group, commented: It is extremely encouraging to see the business continue to report strong levels of growth and profitability. The 19% increase in volumes is testament to
our dedication in providing exceptional levels of service to consumers.
In response to the ongoing high levels of consumer demand for our services, we continued to invest in the expansion of network, resulting in further market share gains in our core geographies. Growth in the UK, one of our key markets, is being supported by the new logistics partnership with Menzies, which has already delivered an increase in volumes.
Looking forward, we continue to grow our network, strengthen market positions, and drive further improvements in profitability across all geographies.
Out-of-home network by segment
Q2 2023
Q2 2022
YoY growth
No. of APMs (#)
31,443
24,266
30%
Poland
20,652
18,418
12%
Mondial Relay
4,029
1,016
297%
UK + Italy
6,762
4,832
40%
No. of lockers (000s)
3,974
3,108
28%
Poland
3,094
2,721
14%
Mondial Relay
481
129
273%
UK + Italy
399
258
55%
No. of PUDOs (#)
28,197
27,334
3%
Poland
3,512
6,861
(49%)
Mondial Relay
19,780
18,438
7%
UK + Italy
4,905
2,035
141%
4
Q2 2023 results by segment
PLN million unless otherwise
Q2 2023
Q2 2022
YoY change
specified
Parcel volumes (m)
214.7
179.9
19%
Poland
141.6
122.8
15%
Mondial Relay
59.8
52.0
15%
UK + Italy
13.3
5.1
163%
Segment Revenue2
2,140.5
1,696.5
26.2%
Poland
1,294.5
1,004.2
28.9%
Mondial Relay
715.0
645.0
10.9%
UK + Italy
131.0
47.3
177.0%
Adjusted EBITDA
690.1
511.0
35.0%
Poland
618.9
451.3
37.1%
Mondial Relay
95.2
103.4
(7.9%)
UK + Italy
(24.0)
(43.7)
n.m.
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
32.2%
30.1%
210bps
Poland
47.8%
44.9%
290bps
Mondial Relay
13.3%
16.0%
(270bps)
UK + Italy
(18.3%)
(92.4%)
n.m.
CAPEX
244.5
273.8
(10.7%)
% of revenue
11.4%
16.1%
(470bps)
Net Leverage3
2.7x
3.2x
(0.5x)
- Revenue and Other Operating Income
- Leverage calculated based on Last Twelve Months adjusted EBITDA
5
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
InPost SA published this content on 06 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2023 05:21:02 UTC.