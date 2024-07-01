01 Jul 2024 16:39 CEST
INPOST S.A.
Resignation of Chairman of the Board and Nomination of New Chairman of the Board.
The Supervisory Board of InPost S.A. ("InPost") announces that mark Robertshaw has decided to step down from the Company's Supervisory Board, due to personal family reasons, effective July 1, 2024.
The Supervisory Board of InPost has nominated Hein Pretorius as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Company
Legal basis: Public disclosure of inside information in accordance with article 17(1) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on MAR (Market Abuse Regulation)
inpost-resignation-chairman-board-and-nomination-new-chairman-board.pdf
InPost
Euronext
INPOST S.A.
LU2290522684
INPST
Euronext
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
InPost SA published this content on 01 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2024 14:41:09 UTC.