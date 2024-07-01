InPost Resignation of Chairman of the Board and Nomination of New Chairman of the Board

Resignation of Chairman of the Board and Nomination of New Chairman of the Board.


The Supervisory Board of InPost S.A. ("InPost") announces that mark Robertshaw has decided to step down from the Company's Supervisory Board, due to personal family reasons, effective July 1, 2024.
The Supervisory Board of InPost has nominated Hein Pretorius as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Company

Legal basis: Public disclosure of inside information in accordance with article 17(1) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on MAR (Market Abuse Regulation)

