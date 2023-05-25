|
InPost S A : Resolutions AGM InPost 2023
InPost S.A.
InPost S.A.
Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Registration date24 may 2023 - 14:11
Statutory nameInPost S.A.
TitleResolutions AGM InPost 2023
Date last update: 25 May 2023
Disclaimer
InPost SA published this content on 24 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2023 09:14:09 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|All news about INPOST S.A.
|
|05:15a
|Inpost S A : Resolutions AGM InPost 2023
|
PU
|05/16
|Transcript : InPost S.A., Q1 2023 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, May 16, 2023
|
CI
|05/16
|Inpost S A : InPost publishes Q1 2023 results
|
PU
|05/16
|Inpost S A : publishes Q1 2023 results
|
PU
|05/16
|INPOST S.A. : 1st quarter results
|
CO
|04/14
|Inpost S A : informs about the upcoming AGM on 17 May 2023.
|
PU
|03/31
|Global markets live: Shell, Netflix, Nike, Ocado, Tesla...
|
|03/31
|InPost S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
|
CI
|03/31
|Transcript : InPost S.A., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 31, 2023
|
CI
|03/31
|Inpost S A : InPost publishes Q4 2022 and full year results.
|
PU
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on INPOST S.A.
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
8 683 M
2 075 M
2 075 M
|Net income 2023
|
793 M
189 M
189 M
|Net Debt 2023
|
5 980 M
1 429 M
1 429 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|26,4x
|Yield 2023
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
20 957 M
5 008 M
5 008 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|3,10x
|EV / Sales 2024
|2,60x
|Nbr of Employees
|6 147
|Free-Float
|86,8%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends INPOST S.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|13
|Last Close Price
|41,94 PLN
|Average target price
|46,59 PLN
|Spread / Average Target
|11,1%