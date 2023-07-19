InPost invests in Menzies
19 Jul 2023 08:35 CEST
Subscribe
Issuer
INPOST S.A.
InPost invests in Menzies
inpostpress-releaseinvestment-menzies19-july-2023.pdf
Source
InPost
Provider
Euronext
Company Name
INPOST S.A.
ISIN
LU2290522684
Symbol
INPST
Market
Euronext
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
InPost SA published this content on 19 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2023 06:42:03 UTC.