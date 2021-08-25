Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Inscape Corporation
  News
  7. Summary
    INQ   CA45769T1021

INSCAPE CORPORATION

(INQ)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Inscape Corporation Will Release First Quarter Results for the 2022 Financial Year

08/25/2021 | 04:25pm EDT
HOLLAND LANDING, Ontario, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX:INQ) Inscape Corporation will release its First Quarter Results for the 2022 Financial Year after the close of business on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

Note, as announced in the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results, Inscape Corporation has discontinued investor calls, starting with the current Quarter.

About Inscape

The Company is an office furniture manufacturer with production at two facilities in Canada and the United States in approximately 338,000 square feet of space. The Company serves its clients through a network of dealers and representatives supported by showrooms across North America.

The Company reports in two reportable operating segments. The Office Furniture segment includes storage, benching, systems and seating solutions products. The Walls segment includes architectural and movable walls.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Inscape Corporation
Jon Szczur
Chief Financial Officer
(905) 952-4102


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 38,2 M 30,3 M 30,3 M
Net income 2021 -0,89 M -0,71 M -0,71 M
Net Debt 2021 14,4 M 11,4 M 11,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 -12,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 16,4 M 13,0 M 13,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,14x
EV / Sales 2021 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 350
Free-Float 40,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Eric Ehgoetz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan Szczur Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Bartley Bull Chairman
Dezsö Joseph Horváth Independent Non-Executive Director
Tania Bortolotto Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INSCAPE CORPORATION0.00%13
SHANGHAI M&G STATIONERY INC.-17.20%10 561
SUZHOU TA&A ULTRA CLEAN TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.240.49%7 655
MSA SAFETY INCORPORATED6.73%6 249
HERMAN MILLER, INC.28.31%3 285
BLUE SAIL MEDICAL CO.,LTD.-1.33%3 233