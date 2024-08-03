InsCorp, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

InsCorp, Inc. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024. For the second quarter, the company reported net income was USD 1.82 million compared to USD 1.78 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.63 compared to USD 0.62 a year ago.

For the six months, net income was USD 3.58 million compared to USD 3.83 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 1.24 compared to USD 1.33 a year ago.