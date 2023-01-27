|
Loan Growth Drives Q4 Profits for INSBANK Parent InsCorp
Nashville Lender Completes Conversion to Open API Core System
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today InsCorp (OTCQX: IBTN) reported a fourth quarter net profit of $2,319,000 or, 0.80 per share, representing a 33% increase over the fourth quarter of 2021. Year-to-date earnings are $10,336,000, or $3.59 per share. At the bank-level, net interest income for the quarter was $6,546,000, which was a 17.3% increase over the prior year same quarter. Operating income for the quarter was driven by a stable net interest margin as well as loan growth. During the quarter loans grew $31 million, or at an annualized rate of 20%. Operating income before tax at the bank-level was $3,208,000, as compared to $2,719,000 during the fourth quarter of the prior year. "The momentum of the quarter capped off a strong year of loan growth for INSBANK, which included more than $60 million of net growth in our MedQuity division," said Jim Rieniets, President & CEO of INSBANK. "While credit markets are tightening amid concerns of recession, we are thoughtfully allocating credit to industry silos that have had minimal credit cycle correlation to recessionary environments," Rieniets continued.
For the year non-interest bearing deposit balances increased 9.9% on a consolidated basis, while interest-bearing accounts decreased slightly by 3.2%. The cost of interest-bearing deposits was 2.05% during the fourth quarter, increasing from 1.18% the prior quarter. Bank-level quarterly operating expenses of $3,618,000 equated to 1.99% of assets, and contributed to an efficiency ratio of 53.3%, which compares favorably to the bank's historical peer group average. Asset quality measures remained strong with non-performing assets and past due loans totaling 0.36%. "While we're very pleased with strong loan growth, the fourth quarter also witnessed the culmination of a multi-year project to convert and upgrade to an open API core software platform," said Jim Rieniets, President & CEO of INSBANK. "With this conversion successfully completed, the bank can better leverage data and integrate industry-specific software solutions for our customers, both of which are critical for achieving core deposit objectives in 2023 and beyond," Rieniets continued.
Also during the fourth quarter, on December 9th the company paid a semi-annual dividend of $0.15 to shareholders of record as of November 18, 2022.
Highlights of the quarter and year-over-year include:
- Loans grew $96.9 million or 17.6% as of December 31, 2022, compared to December 31, 2021.
- Total assets grew $51.6 million or 7.4% as of December 31, 2022, compared to December 31, 2021.
- Non-interest bearing deposits grew $7.9 million or 9.9% during the 12 months ended December 31, 2022.
- Non-Interest Expense to Total Average Assets was 1.86% for the year ended December 31, 2022, slightly higher than 1.77% for the same period in 2021 and compared favorably to the bank's most recently reported FDIC peer group average of 2.36%.
- Assets per employee remained strong at $13.4 million, compared to the most recent FDIC peer group average of $6.9 million.
- Cost of all interest-bearing funding was 2.17% for the three months ended December 31, 2022, increasing from 0.72% for the same period in 2021.
- Net income before taxes, at the bank level, were $12.0 million after excluding one-time gains on derivative products of $2.8 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $9.2 million at December 31, 2021.
- Quarterly earnings per share were $0.80 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $0.60 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.
- Annualized return on assets was 1.26% for the quarter-ended December 31, 2022.
- Annualized return on tangible common equity was 15.03% for the quarter-ended December 31, 2022.
- The percentage of loans past due and non-accrual to gross loans was 0.36%.
- Net recoveries for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, were $83,000.
- The allowance for loan and lease losses was 1.35%.
- Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (AOCI) reflected a loss on the securities portfolio partially offset by gains on interest rate swaps held by the bank for interest rate risk purposes, resulting in a $57,000 increase in AOCI for the three months ended December 31, 2022.
- Tangible book value increased to $21.70 on December 31, 2022, from $18.90 at December 31, 2021.
About INSBANK
Since 2000, INSBANK has offered its clients highly personalized service provided by experienced relationship managers, while positioning itself as an innovator, utilizing technologies to deliver those services efficiently and conveniently. In addition to its commercial focused operation, INSBANK operates three divisions, Medquity, TMA Medical Banking and INSBANK Online. Medquity offers healthcare banking solutions to physicians, partnerships, and practices nationwide, while TMA Medical Banking provides banking services specifically to members of the Tennessee Medical Association. INSBANK Online offers nationally available virtual private client services for interest bearing deposits. INSBANK is owned by InsCorp, Inc., a Tennessee bank holding company. The bank is headquartered in Nashville at 2106 Crestmoor Road, and has an office in Brentwood at 5614 Franklin Pike Circle. For more information, please visit www.insbank.com
InsCorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(000's)
(unaudited)
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
Assets
Cash and Cash Equivalents
$ 5,412
$ 16,680
Interest Bearing Deposits
18,226
73,746
Securities
38,285
21,606
Loans
648,382
551,463
Allowance for Loan Losses
(8,778)
(8,025)
Net Loans
639,604
543,438
Premises and Equipment, net
13,028
13,345
Bank Owned Life Insurance
13,721
13,398
Restricted Equity Securities
10,996
9,054
Goodwill and Related Intangibles, net
1,091
1,091
Other Assets
11,827
8,247
Total Assets
$ 752,190
$ 700,605
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities
Deposits
Non-interest-bearing
$ 87,842
$ 79,929
Interest-bearing
488,685
504,781
Total Deposits
576,527
584,710
Federal Home Loan Bank Advances
67,000
32,000
Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Fund
-
1,404
Subordinated Debentures
17,500
17,500
Line of Credit
7,500
2,500
Federal Funds Purchased
15,000
4,000
Other Liabilities
4,823
3,278
Total Liabilities
688,350
645,392
Shareholders' Equity
Common Stock
32,656
32,087
Treasury Stock
(3,200)
(3,150)
Accumulated Retained Earnings
34,797
25,689
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income
(413)
587
Total Stockholders' Equity
63,840
55,213
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$ 752,190
$ 700,605
Tangible Book Value
$ 21.70
$ 18.90
InsCorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(000's)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Interest Income
$ 9,426
$ 6,521
$ 30,730
$ 24,901
Interest Expense
2,879
938
6,517
4,690
Net Interest Income
6,547
5,583
24,213
20,211
Provision for Loan Losses
75
450
670
1,850
Non-Interest Income
Service Charges on Deposit Accounts
41
60
209
240
Bank Owned Life Insurance
82
81
322
283
Gain on Security Sales
-
-
-
62
Other
330
222
1,131
1,114
Non-Interest Expense
Salaries and Benefits
2,336
2,234
8,402
7,332
Occupancy and equipment
350
363
1,563
1,347
Data Processing
302
151
858
597
Marketing and Advertising
150
170
524
574
Other
598
843
2,266
2,373
Net income from Operations
3,189
1,735
11,592
7,837
Gain on Interest Rate Hedges/Securities
(25)
604
2,814
748
Interest Expense-Holding Co. Debt
343
275
1,095
992
Income Before Income Taxes
2,821
2,064
13,311
7,593
Income Tax Expense
(502)
(321)
(2,975)
(1,564)
Net Income
$ 2,319
$ 1,743
$ 10,336
$ 6,029
Return on Weighted Average Common Shares
$ 0.80
$ 0.60
$ 3.59
$ 2.06
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/loan-growth-drives-q4-profits-for-insbank-parent-inscorp-301732876.html
SOURCE INSBANK
© PRNewswire 2023
|
|All news about INSCORP, INC.
|
|