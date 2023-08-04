You are cordially invited to attend the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") of Inseego Corp., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"). The Annual Meeting will be held on September 5, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time, at the Company's corporate offices located at 9710 Scranton Road, Suite 200, San Diego, California 92121.
Details of the business to be conducted at the annual meeting are included in the attached Notice of the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and Proxy Statement.
It is important that your shares be represented at the Annual Meeting. Whether or not you plan to attend the meeting, please vote online, by telephone or, if you requested printed copies of these materials, by signing and returning your proxy card. If you hold your shares through an account with a broker, dealer, bank or other nominee, please follow the instructions you receive from them to vote your shares.
We hope that you will be able to attend the Annual Meeting.
Sincerely,
Ashish Sharma
Chief Executive Officer & President
9710 Scranton Road, Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92121
NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS
Date
September 5, 2023
Time
8:00 a.m., Pacific Time
Location
Inseego Corp.
9710 Scranton Road, Suite 200
San Diego, California 92121
Items of Business
(1)
Elect two directors to serve until the 2026 annual meeting of stockholders;
(2)
Ratify the appointment of Marcum LLP as the Company's independent registered
public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023;
(3)
Hold an advisory vote to approve the compensation of our named executive officers, as
presented in the proxy statement accompanying this notice;
(4)
Hold an advisory vote on the frequency of the advisory vote on executive
compensation;
(5)
Authorize the Company's board of directors to amend the Company's Amended and
Restated Certificate of Incorporation to effect a reverse stock split of all of the
Company's outstanding shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, by a
ratio in the range of 1-for 5 to 1-for-10;
(6)
Authorize the Company's board of directors to amend the Company's Amended and
Restated Certificate of Incorporation to increase the number of authorized shares of
common stock from 150,000,000 shares to 300,000,000 shares;
(7)
Approve an adjournment of the Annual Meeting, if necessary, to solicit additional
proxies if there are not sufficient votes in favor of any of the Proposals; and
(8)
Transact any other business properly brought before the Annual Meeting or any
adjournment or postponement thereof.
Record Date
Close of business on July 24, 2023
IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING INTERNET AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIALS FOR THE STOCKHOLDER MEETING TO BE HELD ON SEPTEMBER 5, 2023: The Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Proxy Statement and the Company's 2022 Annual Report are available atwww.inseego.com/proxymaterials.
By Order of the Board of Directors,
Kurt E. Scheuerman
Corporate Secretary
August 4, 2023
San Diego, California
Inseego Corp. is an engaged in the designing and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, Industrial Internet of things (IIoT) and cloud solutions for service providers, small and medium-sized businesses, governments, and consumers around the globe. The Company's product portfolio consists of fixed and mobile device-to-cloud solutions, which provides end-to-end IoT services with deep business intelligence. Its businesses include IoT and Mobile Solutions, and Telematics and Asset Tracking Business/Enterprise SaaS Solutions. Its IoT business focuses on addressing applications for a range of markets, including large enterprise verticals and IIoT markets. Its IoT & Mobile Solutions also includes Inseego Subscribe. It designs, develops and sells a range of asset management and monitoring systems using global positioning system (GPS) satellite positioning, advanced cellular communications and advanced sensory technologies, through its subsidiary, DigiCore Holdings Limited.