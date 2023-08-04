August 4, 2023

Dear Stockholder:

You are cordially invited to attend the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") of Inseego Corp., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"). The Annual Meeting will be held on September 5, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time, at the Company's corporate offices located at 9710 Scranton Road, Suite 200, San Diego, California 92121.

Details of the business to be conducted at the annual meeting are included in the attached Notice of the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and Proxy Statement.

It is important that your shares be represented at the Annual Meeting. Whether or not you plan to attend the meeting, please vote online, by telephone or, if you requested printed copies of these materials, by signing and returning your proxy card. If you hold your shares through an account with a broker, dealer, bank or other nominee, please follow the instructions you receive from them to vote your shares.

We hope that you will be able to attend the Annual Meeting.

Sincerely,

Ashish Sharma

Chief Executive Officer & President