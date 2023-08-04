2022

Annual Report

Proxy Statement | Annual Report on Form 10-K

August 4, 2023

Dear Stockholder:

You are cordially invited to attend the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") of Inseego Corp., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"). The Annual Meeting will be held on September 5, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time, at the Company's corporate offices located at 9710 Scranton Road, Suite 200, San Diego, California 92121.

Details of the business to be conducted at the annual meeting are included in the attached Notice of the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and Proxy Statement.

It is important that your shares be represented at the Annual Meeting. Whether or not you plan to attend the meeting, please vote online, by telephone or, if you requested printed copies of these materials, by signing and returning your proxy card. If you hold your shares through an account with a broker, dealer, bank or other nominee, please follow the instructions you receive from them to vote your shares.

We hope that you will be able to attend the Annual Meeting.

Sincerely,

Ashish Sharma

Chief Executive Officer & President

9710 Scranton Road, Suite 200

San Diego, CA 92121

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

Date

September 5, 2023

Time

8:00 a.m., Pacific Time

Location

Inseego Corp.

9710 Scranton Road, Suite 200

San Diego, California 92121

Items of Business

(1)

Elect two directors to serve until the 2026 annual meeting of stockholders;

(2)

Ratify the appointment of Marcum LLP as the Company's independent registered

public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023;

(3)

Hold an advisory vote to approve the compensation of our named executive officers, as

presented in the proxy statement accompanying this notice;

(4)

Hold an advisory vote on the frequency of the advisory vote on executive

compensation;

(5)

Authorize the Company's board of directors to amend the Company's Amended and

Restated Certificate of Incorporation to effect a reverse stock split of all of the

Company's outstanding shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, by a

ratio in the range of 1-for 5 to 1-for-10;

(6)

Authorize the Company's board of directors to amend the Company's Amended and

Restated Certificate of Incorporation to increase the number of authorized shares of

common stock from 150,000,000 shares to 300,000,000 shares;

(7)

Approve an adjournment of the Annual Meeting, if necessary, to solicit additional

proxies if there are not sufficient votes in favor of any of the Proposals; and

(8)

Transact any other business properly brought before the Annual Meeting or any

adjournment or postponement thereof.

Record Date

Close of business on July 24, 2023

IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING INTERNET AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIALS FOR THE STOCKHOLDER MEETING TO BE HELD ON SEPTEMBER 5, 2023: The Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Proxy Statement and the Company's 2022 Annual Report are available atwww.inseego.com/proxymaterials.

By Order of the Board of Directors,

Kurt E. Scheuerman

Corporate Secretary

August 4, 2023

San Diego, California

