    INSG   US45782B1044

INSEEGO CORP.

(INSG)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/02 04:00:01 pm EDT
3.010 USD   +5.61%
05:41pINSEEGO CORP. FIRST QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL RESCHEDULED TO MAY 4, 2022, 4 : 30 P.M. Eastern
BU
04/28UScellular, in Collaboration with Qualcomm and Inseego, Launches 5G mmWave High-Speed Internet Service in 10 Cities
PR
04/20Inseego Corp. to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 4, 2022
BU
Inseego Corp. First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call Rescheduled to May 4, 2022, 4:30 P.M. Eastern

05/02/2022 | 05:41pm EDT
Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a leader in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, announced today that it will reschedule the time of its first quarter fiscal year 2022 conference call, previously scheduled for Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, to Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The adjustment to the time helps avoid a crowded earnings schedule with peer companies also reporting the same day.

A Q&A session with analysts will be held directly after the prepared remarks.

Inseego will offer a live audio webcast of the conference call, which will be accessible from the "Investors" section of the company's website at http://investor.inseego.com. The webcast will be archived for a period of two weeks.

Alternatively, participants can pre-register for the telephone conference at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10163571/f132f90e85, which will generate dial-in instructions allowing participants to bypass an operator at the time of the call. To access the call without pre-registration, dial 1-844-282-4463 (in the U.S.) or 1-412-317-5613.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available beginning one hour after the call through May 18, 2022. To hear the replay, parties in the United States may call 1-877-344-7529 and enter access code 5587893 followed by the # key. International parties may call 1-412-317-0088. In addition, the Inseego Corp. press release will be accessible from the Company's website before the conference call begins.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry leader in smart device-to-cloud solutions that extend the 5G network edge, enabling broader 5G coverage, multi-gigabit data speeds, low latency and strong security to deliver highly reliable internet access. Inseego’s mobile broadband, fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions and software platform incorporate the most advanced technologies (including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and others) into a wide range of innovative products that provide robust connectivity indoors, outdoors and in the harshest industrial environments. Designed and developed in the USA, Inseego products and SaaS solutions build on the company’s patented technologies to provide the highest quality wireless connectivity for service provider, enterprise, and government entities worldwide. www.inseego.com #Putting5GtoWork

©2022. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. The Inseego name and logo are trademarks of Inseego Corp. Other Company, product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2022
