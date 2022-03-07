Log in
Inseego Corp. to Attend 34th Annual ROTH Conference

03/07/2022
Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a leader in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, today announced that management will attend the 34th Annual ROTH Conference on March 14, 2022 at the Ritz Carlton Laguna Niguel Hotel in Dana Point, California.

Ashish Sharma, chief executive officer, and Bob Barbieri, chief financial officer, will host one-on-one meetings in person with investors throughout that day. Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Inseego, please contact your ROTH representative, or via email at oneononerequests@roth.com. Alternatively, please contact Inseego’s investor relations at Investor.Relations@inseego.com.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry leader in smart device-to-cloud solutions that extend the 5G network edge, enabling broader 5G coverage, multi-gigabit data speeds, low latency and strong security to deliver highly reliable internet access. Our innovative mobile broadband, fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions, and software platform incorporate the most advanced technologies (including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and others) into a wide range of products that provide robust connectivity indoors, outdoors and in the harshest industrial environments. Designed and developed in the USA, Inseego products and SaaS solutions build on the company’s patented technologies to provide the highest quality wireless connectivity for service providers, enterprises, and government entities worldwide. www.inseego.com #Putting5GtoWork

©2022. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. The Inseego name and logo are trademarks of Inseego Corp. Other Company, product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.


