INSEEGO CORP.

INSEEGO CORP.

INSG
Inseego Corp. : to Present at 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

01/04/2021 | 09:02am EST
Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a leader in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, today announced that Inseego chairman and CEO, Dan Mondor, and executive vice president and CFO, Craig Foster, will be presenting at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. ET. The company will also host one-on-one meetings with investors throughout that day.

The company will provide a live webcast of the presentation. Interested parties may tune in to the live presentation by visiting the Events and Presentations section on the company’s investor relations site at investor.inseego.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry pioneer in smart device-to-cloud solutions that extend the 5G network edge, enabling broader 5G coverage, multi-gigabit data speeds, low latency and strong security to deliver highly reliable internet access. Our innovative mobile broadband, fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions, and software platform incorporate the most advanced technologies (including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and others) into a wide range of products that provide robust connectivity indoors, outdoors and in the harshest industrial environments. Designed and developed in the USA, Inseego products and SaaS solutions build on the company’s patented technologies to provide the highest quality wireless connectivity for service providers, enterprises, and government entities worldwide. www.inseego.com #Putting5GtoWork


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 312 M - -
Net income 2020 -104 M - -
Net Debt 2020 154 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -14,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 530 M 1 530 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,40x
EV / Sales 2021 4,51x
Nbr of Employees 938
Free-Float 98,8%
Technical analysis trends INSEEGO CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 13,75 $
Last Close Price 15,47 $
Spread / Highest target 9,89%
Spread / Average Target -11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dan Mondor Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Douglas L. Kahn Executive VP-Operations & Customer Success
Craig L. Foster Chief Financial Officer
Dan Picker Chief Technology Officer-Mobile & IoT Solutions
Rick Carpenter Senior Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INSEEGO CORP.0.00%1 530
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.0.00%189 092
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-25.07%41 675
ERICSSON AB0.00%39 756
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.0.00%28 829
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.0.00%21 985
