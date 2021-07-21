Inseego Corp. : to Present at the 41st Annual Canaccord Genuity Virtual Growth Conference

Inseego Corp., (NASDAQ: INSG) a leader in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, today announced that Inseego chairman and CEO Dan Mondor will present at the 41st Annual Canaccord Genuity Virtual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 12, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern. The company will also host virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day by appointment only.

Interested parties may tune in to a live webcast of the presentation by visiting the Events and Presentations section on the company’s investor relations site at investor.inseego.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the presentation. Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Inseego’s management team, please contact your Canaccord Genuity representative. Alternatively, investors may also contact Inseego investor relations at Investor.Relations@inseego.com.

