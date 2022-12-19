TRADING UPDATE: Insig AI pretax loss widens; Feedback revenue to jump

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of trading updates by London-listed companies, issued on Monday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

Insig AI PLC - London-based data science and machine learning company - Pretax loss in the six months that ended September 30 widens to GBP2.8 million from a loss of GBP844,194 a year before. Revenue grows 6.5% to GBP953,563 from GBP895,750 the prior-year. Operating loss widens to GBP2.6 million from GBP458,320 after charging depreciation and amortisation of GBP1.4 million. Chief Executive Colm McVeig says: "Despite an increasingly difficult macroeconomic backdrop and with us taking a cautious approach, we anticipate growing revenues throughout 2023."

Feedback PLC - London-based medical imaging software company - Says trading in the six months to November 30 was in line with board and market expectations. Revenue for the period is expected to multiply to GBP600,000 from GBP200,000 a year before. Cash and cash equivalents are expected to drop by 19% to GBP9.2 million from GBP11.4 million the prior-year. Company says it continues to discuss contracts with potential partners across NHS Trusts and Community Diagnostic Centres, and is working on pilot programmes in India. Feedback remains confident in continued growth for the remainder of the financial year.

The Income & Growth VCT PLC - London-based venture capital trust - Net asset value total return in the year ended September 30 falls by 8.7%, compared to a gain of 51% a year before. Says this comprised of unrealised falls in the value of investments still held, tempered by the successful exits from Media Business Insight and Vian Marketing Ltd. NAV per share was down to 83.73 pence at September 30, from 100.45p a year ago. Declares two interim dividends of 4.00p per share, totalling 8.00p. Dividends received in the year were up to GBP1.2 million from GBP690,000 the prior-year.

Thruvision Group PLC - Abingdon, England-based people-screening technology firm - Pretax loss in the six months that ended September 30 narrows to GBP1.9 million from a loss of GBP2.0 million a year before. Revenue jumps 41% to GBP2.8 million from GBP2.0 million the prior-year. Profit Protection product revenue was unchanged at GBP1.0 million. Chief Executive Colin Evans says: "With our unique offering and the traction we have gained in our two core markets, Customs and Profit Protection, we expect to deliver strong growth and achieve our objective of breaking even this financial year."

