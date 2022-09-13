Hanu, an Insight Company, Recognized in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services for 2nd Year

Hanu, a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider that was recently acquired by Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), Fortune 500 solutions integrator helping organizations accelerate their digital journey, today announced that it has been recognized as a Niche Player in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Service Providers for the second consecutive year. Hanu is one of only 20 providers named in the new Magic Quadrant despite a Gartner-reported 600% increase in the number of providers that qualified for consideration.

We believe the report evaluated providers that are focused on helping clients achieve transformational business impact through the use of cloud-native professional and managed application solutions built exclusively from public hyperscale cloud infrastructure and platform services. These engagements are notably application-led rather than infrastructure-led, helping clients improve revenue, margin, customer satisfaction and retention, and/or other outcomes fundamental to gaining competitive advantage.

Hanu’s vertical solutions for the healthcare, life sciences and manufacturing industries help clients accelerate their time-to-business value with the ability to link IoT, big data, virtual reality, patient monitoring and digital therapeutics for healthcare clients through its HealthCloud@Hanu.

“We believe Hanu’s strength in the Microsoft Azure space and near-exclusive Microsoft relationship that enables us to deliver a more focused Azure platform solution was a benefit,” said Dave Sasson, Chief Strategy Officer for Hanu. “We also believe Hanu’s heavy technology investments in cloud-native development skills, analytics capability and cloud security, including application and data teams as well as DevOps tools that help clients build their DataOps and DevOps centers of excellence were a factor. We believe our positioning is a direct result of our continuous investment in the technology and teams required to provide public cloud IT transformation services. Joining forces with Insight will enable us to bring our deep expertise in the space to more organizations looking to leverage cloud-native solutions to meet their business objectives.”

“We are proud of this recognition of Hanu’s public cloud service capabilities and of our ability to support enterprises’ cloud-native development and management needs,” said Stan Lequin, president of solutions, Insight. “We believe adding Hanu to a solution portfolio that already spans application development, cloud infrastructure modernization, cybersecurity, and the intelligent use of data and artificial intelligence will help us deliver even more transformational outcomes for our clients.”

