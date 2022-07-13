Insight Cuts Ribbon on New Global Headquarters

Grand opening in Chandler, Arizona, represents a modern workplace for collaboration and innovation, with technology empowering anywhere work and sustainability at its heart

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), a Fortune 500 solutions integrator helping organizations accelerate their digital journey, today welcomed local innovation leaders to the grand opening of Insight Way, Insight’s new global headquarters based in Chandler, Arizona, designed as a modern workplace for the hybrid, anywhere worker.

The more than 200,000-square-foot innovation hub, located at 2701 E. Insight Way, emphasizes collaboration via 83 meeting spaces, and mobility through technology that allows Insight’s 1,400 Arizona teammates to transition effortlessly between collaborative teamwork in the office and individual work at home or anywhere else.

Speaking at the ribbon-cutting ceremony were Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke; Insight co-founder Tim Crown, CEO Joyce Mullen and CFO Glynis Bryan; Colleen Flannery, CTO of Chandler Unified School District; and Dr. Greg Peterson, Chandler-Gilbert Community College president and Chandler Chamber of Commerce board chair.

“Cutting the ribbon today for our new headquarters is a proud milestone for all of us,” said Mullen. “This gorgeous building is an impressive representation of the journey Insight has taken — more than 30 years of ambitious goals and decisions as bold and bright as our fuchsia brand.”

Mayor Hartke said during the ceremony: “We are delighted to welcome Insight, which has emerged in the decades since its founding to become an industry-recognized, global solutions integrator. The work they do to help accelerate digital business and modern workplaces often occurs in the background. Yet they provide critical guidance and expertise, helping transform some of the world’s largest brands and enterprises.”

Insight’s evolution since opening in 1988 in Tempe, Arizona, and the move to a bigger and more modern facility, mark the company’s homegrown success and emergence as a leading solutions integrator. The company has grown from a garage business originally selling computer hard drives into one of Arizona’s top five companies, a $9.4 billion provider of solutions spanning all aspects of modern IT that transform the world’s top brands into digitally driven businesses. The organization has grown to nearly 12,000 teammates across 19 countries.

“We are proud Insight has opened its innovative global headquarters in Chandler,” said Sandra Watson, president and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. “An admired global company, and one with Arizona roots, Insight has been at the forefront of innovation for over 30 years. Insight’s new headquarters will continue to drive economic growth, furthering Arizona as a premier destination for technology.”

Insight Way emphasizes “collaborative” zones, including formal meeting spaces ranging from small-group focus rooms to the Crown Room auditorium and training areas that accommodate up to 300 people. Rooms are decked with digital smartboards to accommodate hybrid meetings, writeable walls and ad hoc conference booking, and there is ample individual “hotel” workspace for visiting remote workers.

Informal meeting areas and amenities for teammates, partners and clients include a branded coffee shop called H3 (celebrating the company’s hunger, heart and harmony values); Café Fuchsia, a full-service cafeteria; health clinic, fitness facility, library and mother’s rooms.

The Innovation Center provides an interactive experience to help clients visualize how Insight’s digital transformation expertise can address their digital challenges.

As Insight Way is built for Gold LEED certification, technology also drives sustainability, including: solar panels covering parking areas to provide 80% of the facility’s energy consumption during peak hours, sensor-based window shutters that automatically open and close based on sun/UV intensity, an HVAC ionization system, and smart temperature and lighting. The building also features an abundance of natural lighting and 800 indoor trees and plants to improve air quality and reduce teammate fatigue.

“Insight Way is designed to be a center of innovation excellence. The technology allows us to transition effortlessly between work at home and in the office,” said Bryan, Insight’s CFO. “This is a place where group problem-solving and creativity can thrive — everything intentionally revolves around networking and movement to inspire the type of teamwork and productivity that generates the best solutions for our clients.”

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 solutions integrator with more than 11,500 teammates worldwide helping organizations accelerate their digital journey to modernize their business and maximize the value of technology. We enable secure, end-to-end transformation and meet the needs of our clients through a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, far-reaching partnerships and 33+ years of broad IT expertise. Rated as a Forbes World’s Best Employer and a Great Place to Work, we amplify our solutions and services with global scale, local expertise and a world-class e-commerce experience, realizing the digital ambitions of our clients at every opportunity. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M

