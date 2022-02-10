Insight Enterprises, Inc. Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results 02/10/2022 | 08:08am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSIT) (the “Company”) today reported financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. Highlights include: Net sales increased 13% to a record $9.44 billion for the full year

Gross profit increased 11% to $1.45 billion with gross margin contracting 30 basis points to 15.3% for the full year

Earnings from operations increased 22% to $332.1 million for the full year and was 3.5% of net sales

Adjusted earnings from operations increased 12% to $362.5 million for the full year and was 3.8% of net sales

Diluted earnings per share of $5.95 increased 22% for the full year

Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $7.10 increased 15% for the full year In the fourth quarter of 2021, net sales increased 12%, year over year. Gross profit also increased 12% while gross margin remained consistent at 15.0% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Earnings from operations of $93.4 million increased 12% compared to $83.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted earnings from operations of $102.9 million increased 12% compared to $92.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter was $1.69, up 13%, year over year, and Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $2.03, up 15% year over year. “During the fourth quarter, our net sales were $2.6 billion, representing record net sales in a quarter for Insight,” stated Joyce Mullen, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We had hardware net sales growth of 13% and drove services gross profit growth of 14%, year over year, allowing us to maintain gross margin of 15.0%, which was consistent with the prior year quarter,” stated Mullen. For the full year 2021, consolidated net sales were $9.44 billion, up 13% year over year. Gross profit increased 11%, year over year, with gross margins contracting 30 basis points to 15.3% for the full year. Earnings from operations grew 22%, year over year, to $332.1 million. Cash flow from operations was strong at $163.7 million. “Once again, our teammates faced a challenging year, navigating the uncertainty of the macro environment. I could not be more pleased with their performance as they maintained focus on solving our clients’ biggest technology and solutions challenges. We set company records for full year net sales, gross profit, Adjusted earnings from operations and Adjusted diluted earnings per share,” stated Joyce Mullen. “While we are proud of our accomplishments in 2021, we are focused on the opportunities ahead of us in 2022, as we strive to expand our reputation and capabilities as an industry recognized global solutions integrator. What really makes our go-to-market strategy impactful, is the ability to expand to adjacencies within our areas of expertise. We have the ability to not only deliver immediate results for clients today, but to guide them through their longer term digital transformation,” stated Mullen. KEY HIGHLIGHTS Results for the Quarter: Consolidated net sales for the fourth quarter of 2021 of $2.57 billion increased 12%, year over year, when compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Net sales in North America increased 13%, year over year, to $2.09 billion; Net sales in EMEA increased 6%, year over year, to $426.4 million; and Net sales in APAC increased 19%, year over year, to $53.6 million.

Excluding the effects of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates, consolidated net sales were up 12%, year over year, with growth in net sales in North America, EMEA and APAC of 13%, 7% and 19%, respectively, year over year.

Consolidated gross profit increased to $384.9 million, an increase of 12% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, with consolidated gross margin remaining consistent at 15.0% of net sales. Gross profit in North America increased 13%, year over year, to $307.1 million (14.7% gross margin); Gross profit in EMEA increased 9%, year over year, to $63.9 million (15.0% gross margin); and Gross profit in APAC increased 21%, year over year, to $13.9 million (26.0% gross margin).

Excluding the effects of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates, consolidated gross profit was up 12%, year over year, with gross profit growth in North America, EMEA and APAC of 13%, 10% and 22%, respectively, year over year.

Consolidated earnings from operations increased 12% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 to $93.4 million, or 3.6% of net sales. Earnings from operations in North America increased 8%, year over year, to $76.5 million, or 3.7% of net sales; Earnings from operations in EMEA increased 35%, year over year, to $12.5 million, or 2.9% of net sales; and Earnings from operations in APAC increased 38%, year over year, to $4.4 million, or 8.2% of net sales.

Excluding the effects of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates, consolidated earnings from operations were up 13%, year over year, with increased earnings from operations in North America, EMEA and APAC of 8%, 38% and 37%, respectively, year over year.

Adjusted earnings from operations increased 12% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 to $102.9 million, or 4.0% of net sales. Adjusted earnings from operations in North America increased 9%, year over year, to $85.1 million, or 4.1% of net sales; Adjusted earnings from operations in EMEA increased 24%, year over year, to $13.2 million, or 3.1% of net sales; and Adjusted earnings from operations in APAC increased 37%, year over year, to $4.7 million, or 8.7% of net sales.

Consolidated net earnings and diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $62.1 million and $1.69, respectively, at an effective tax rate of 25.1%.

Adjusted consolidated net earnings and Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $71.5 million and $2.03, respectively. Results for the Year: Consolidated net sales of $9.44 billion for 2021 increased 13%, year over year, when compared to 2020. Net sales in North America increased 14%, year over year, to $7.52 billion; Net sales in EMEA increased 10%, year over year, to $1.70 billion; and Net sales in APAC increased 24%, year over year, to $211.7 million.

Excluding the effects of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates, consolidated net sales were up 13%, year over year, with growth in net sales in North America, EMEA and APAC of 13%, 4% and 15%, respectively, year over year.

Consolidated gross profit increased to $1.45 billion, an increase of 11% compared to 2020, with consolidated gross margin contracting 30 basis points to 15.3% of net sales. Gross profit in North America increased 11%, year over year, to $1.14 billion (15.1% gross margin); Gross profit in EMEA increased 10%, year over year, to $258.9 million (15.2% gross margin); and Gross profit in APAC increased 25%, year over year, to $53.2 million (25.1% gross margin).

Excluding the effects of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates, consolidated gross profit was up 10%, year over year, with gross profit growth in North America, EMEA and APAC of 11%, 4% and 17%, respectively, year over year.

Consolidated earnings from operations increased 22% compared to 2020 to $332.1 million, or 3.5% of net sales. Earnings from operations in North America increased 23%, year over year, to $268.8 million, or 3.6% of net sales; Earnings from operations in EMEA increased 16%, year over year, to $46.9 million, or 2.8% of net sales; and Earnings from operations in APAC increased 36%, year over year, to $16.3 million, or 7.7% of net sales.

Excluding the effects of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates, consolidated earnings from operations were up 20%, year over year, with increased earnings from operations in North America, EMEA and APAC of 22%, 10% and 27%, respectively.

Adjusted earnings from operations increased 12% compared to 2020 to $362.5 million, or 3.8% of net sales. Adjusted earnings from operations in North America increased 12%, year over year, to $295.3 million, or 3.9% of net sales; Adjusted earnings from operations in EMEA increased 10%, year over year, to $50.2 million, or 2.9% of net sales; and Adjusted earnings from operations in APAC increased 35%, year over year, to $17.0 million, or 8.0% of net sales.

Consolidated net earnings and diluted earnings per share for 2021 were $219.3 million and $5.95, respectively, at an effective tax rate of 25.0%.

Adjusted consolidated net earnings and Adjusted diluted earnings per share for 2021 were $251.6 million and $7.10, respectively. In discussing financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 in this press release, the Company refers to certain financial measures that are adjusted from the financial results prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). When referring to non-GAAP measures, the Company refers to them as “Adjusted.” See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information. A tabular reconciliation of financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release. In some instances, the Company refers to changes in net sales, gross profit and earnings from operations on a consolidated basis and in North America, EMEA and APAC excluding the effects of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates. In computing these changes and percentages, the Company compares the current year amount as translated into U.S. dollars under the applicable accounting standards to the prior year amount in local currency translated into U.S. dollars utilizing the weighted average translation rate for the current period. The tax effect of Adjusted amounts referenced herein were computed using the statutory tax rate for the taxing jurisdictions in the operating segment in which the related expenses were recorded, adjusted for the effects of valuation allowances on net operating losses in certain jurisdictions. GUIDANCE For the full year 2022, the Company expects to deliver mid single-digit net sales growth and Adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be between $7.65 and $7.85. This outlook assumes interest expense between $30 million and $35 million;

an effective tax rate of 25% to 26% for the full year 2022;

capital expenditures of $75 to $80 million, including final completion of our new corporate headquarters; and

an average share count for the full year of 35.6 million shares. This outlook excludes acquisition-related intangibles amortization expense of approximately $31 million and assumes no acquisition-related or severance and restructuring expenses. Due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting some of these types of expenses, which impact net earnings, diluted earnings per share and Adjusted selling and administrative expenses, the Company is unable to reasonably estimate the impact of such expenses, if any, to net earnings, diluted earnings per share and Adjusted selling and administrative expenses. Accordingly, the Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share for the full year 2022 forecast. CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST The Company will host a conference call and live web cast today at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2021 results of operations. A live web cast of the conference call (in listen-only mode) will be available on the Company’s web site at http://investor.insight.com/, and a replay of the web cast will be available on the Company’s web site for a limited time following the call. To access the live conference call, please register in advance using this event link. Upon registering, participants will receive dial-in information via email, as well as a unique registrant ID, event passcode, and detailed instructions regarding how to join the call. USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES The non-GAAP financial measures are referred to as “Adjusted”. Adjusted earnings from operations, Adjusted net earnings and Adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude (i) severance and restructuring expenses, (ii) certain acquisition and integration related expenses, (iii) amortization of intangible assets, and (iv) the tax effects of each of these items, as applicable. Adjusted net earnings and Adjusted diluted earnings per share also exclude amortization of debt discount and issuance costs associated with the issuance of the Company’s convertible senior notes due 2025. The Company excludes these items when internally evaluating earnings from operations, tax expense, net earnings and diluted earnings per share for the Company and earnings from operations for each of the Company’s operating segments. Adjusted diluted earnings per share also includes the impact of the benefit from the note hedge where the Company’s average stock price for the fourth quarter of 2021 was in excess of $68.32, which is the initial conversion price of the convertible senior notes. Adjusted EBITDA includes (i) interest expense, (ii) income tax expense, (iii) depreciation and amortization of property and equipment, (iv) amortization of intangibles, (v) non-cash stock based compensation, (vi) severance and restructuring expenses and (vii) certain acquisition and integration related expenses. Adjusted return on invested capital (“ROIC”) excludes (i) severance and restructuring expenses, (ii) certain acquisition and integration related expenses, (iii) loss on sale of property, and (iv) the tax effects of each of these items, as applicable. These non-GAAP measures are used by the Company and its management to evaluate financial performance against budgeted amounts, to calculate incentive compensation, to assist in forecasting future performance and to compare the Company’s results to those of the Company’s competitors. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they allow for greater transparency, facilitate comparisons to prior periods and the Company’s competitors’ results and assist in forecasting performance for future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. FINANCIAL SUMMARY TABLE (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA) (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 change 2021 2020 change Insight Enterprises, Inc. Net sales: Products $ 2,213,690 $ 1,989,338 11 % $ 8,120,127 $ 7,172,155 13 % Services $ 352,333 $ 301,977 17 % $ 1,315,986 $ 1,168,424 13 % Total net sales $ 2,566,023 $ 2,291,315 12 % $ 9,436,113 $ 8,340,579 13 % Gross profit $ 384,855 $ 342,654 12 % $ 1,447,557 $ 1,299,942 11 % Gross margin 15.0 % 15.0 % — 15.3 % 15.6 % (30 bps) Selling and administrative expenses $ 289,855 257,167 13 % $ 1,117,130 $ 1,013,765 10 % Severance and restructuring expenses $ 1,583 $ 2432 (35 %) $ (1,634 ) $ 12,394 > 100% Acquisition and integration related expenses $ — $ 13 * $ — $ 2,208 * Earnings from operations $ 93,417 $ 83,042 12 % $ 332,061 $ 271,575 22 % Net earnings $ 62,133 $ 53,388 16 % $ 219,345 $ 172,640 27 % Diluted earnings per share $ 1.69 $ 1.50 13 % $ 5.95 $ 4.87 22 % North America Net sales: Products $ 1,803,056 $ 1,600,261 13 % $ 6,478,637 $ 5,679,052 14 % Services $ 282,981 $ 243,075 16 % $ 1,041,686 $ 935,980 11 % Total net sales $ 2,086,037 $ 1,843,336 13 % $ 7,520,323 $ 6,615,032 14 % Gross profit $ 307,082 $ 272,396 13 % $ 1,135,450 $ 1,021,388 11 % Gross margin 14.7 % 14.8 % (10 bps) 15.1 % 15.4 % (30 bps) Selling and administrative expenses $ 229,346 $ 200,364 14 % $ 869,766 $ 790,913 10 % Severance and restructuring expenses $ 1,232 $ 1,474 (16 %) $ (3,129 ) $ 9,273 > 100% Acquisition and integration related expenses $ — $ 13 * $ — $ 2,004 * Earnings from operations $ 76,504 $ 70,545 8 % $ 268,813 $ 219,198 23 % Sales Mix ** ** Hardware 70 % 67 % 19 % 69 % 67 % 17 % Software 16 % 20 % (7 %) 17 % 19 % 4 % Services 14 % 13 % 16 % 14 % 14 % 11 % 100 % 100 % 13 % 100 % 100 % 14 % EMEA Net sales: Products $ 376,877 $ 358,314 5 % $ 1,502,176 $ 1,378,387 9 % Services $ 49,516 $ 44,728 11 % $ 201,875 $ 176,838 14 % Total net sales $ 426,393 $ 403,042 6 % $ 1,704,051 $ 1,555,225 10 % Gross profit $ 63,851 $ 58,792 9 % $ 258,862 $ 236,046 10 % Gross margin 15.0 % 14.6 % 40 bps 15.2 % 15.2 % — Selling and administrative expenses $ 51,150 $ 48,626 5 % $ 210,616 $ 192,485 9 % Severance and restructuring expenses $ 193 $ 871 (78 %) $ 1,328 $ 2,989 (56 %) Acquisition and integration related expenses $ — $ — * $ — $ 204 * Earnings from operations $ 12,508 $ 9,295 35 % $ 46,918 $ 40,368 16 % Sales Mix ** ** Hardware 35 % 37 % (1 %) 40 % 40 % 10 % Software 53 % 52 % 10 % 48 % 49 % 9 % Services 12 % 11 % 11 % 12 % 11 % 14 % 100 % 100 % 6 % 100 % 100 % 10 % APAC Net sales: Products $ 33,757 $ 30,763 10 % $ 139,314 $ 114,716 21 % Services $ 19,836 $ 14,174 40 % $ 72,425 $ 55,606 30 % Total net sales $ 53,593 $ 44,937 19 % $ 211,739 $ 170,322 24 % Gross profit $ 13,922 $ 11,466 21 % $ 53,245 $ 42,508 25 % Gross margin 26.0 % 25.5 % 50 bps 25.1 % 25.0 % 10 bps Selling and administrative expenses $ 9,359 $ 8,177 14 % $ 36,748 $ 30,367 21 % Severance and restructuring expenses $ 158 $ 87 82 % $ 167 $ 132 27 % Earnings from operations $ 4,405 $ 3,202 38 % $ 16,330 $ 12,009 36 % Sales Mix ** ** Hardware 27 % 24 % 34 % 23 % 19 % 55 % Software 36 % 44 % (3 )% 43 % 48 % 9 % Services 37 % 32 % 40 % 34 % 33 % 30 % 100 % 100 % 19 % 100 % 100 % 24 % * Percentage change not considered meaningful. ** Change in sales mix represents growth/decline in category net sales on a U.S. dollar basis and does not exclude the effects of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates. FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION Certain statements in this release and the related conference call, web cast and presentation are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, including those related to our future responses to and the potential impact of coronavirus strain COVID-19 (“COVID-19”) on our Company, the Company’s future financial performance and results of operations, including net sales growth, Adjusted diluted earnings per share, Adjusted selling and administrative expenses, the Company’s anticipated effective tax rate, capital expenditures, expected average share count, the Company’s expectations regarding cash flow, the Company’s expectations regarding current supply constraints pipeline, and shipment of backlog, future trends in the IT market, our business strategy and our strategic initiatives, are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. There can be no assurances that the results discussed by the forward-looking statements will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Some of the important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following, which are discussed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including in “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 to be filed with the SEC: actions of the Company’s competitors, including manufacturers and publishers of products the Company sells;

the Company’s reliance on its partners for product availability, competitive products to sell and marketing funds and purchasing incentives, which can change significantly in the amounts made available and in the requirements year over year;

the Company’s ability to keep pace with rapidly evolving technological advances and the evolving competitive marketplace;

the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Company’s business, results of operations and financial condition, as well as the widespread outbreak of any other illnesses or communicable diseases;

general economic conditions, economic uncertainties and changes in geopolitical conditions;

changes in the IT industry and/or rapid changes in technology;

supply constraints for hardware, including devices;

accounts receivable risks, including increased credit loss experience or extended payment terms with the Company’s clients;

the Company’s reliance on independent shipping companies;

the risks associated with the Company’s international operations;

natural disasters or other adverse occurrences;

disruptions in the Company’s IT systems and voice and data networks;

cyberattacks or breaches of data privacy and security regulations;

intellectual property infringement claims and challenges to the Company’s registered trademarks and trade names;

legal proceedings, client audits and failure to comply with laws and regulations;

failure to comply with the terms and conditions of the Company’s commercial and public sector contracts;

exposure to changes in, interpretations of, or enforcement trends related to tax rules and regulations;

the Company’s potential to draw down a substantial amount of indebtedness;

the conditional conversion feature of the Company’s convertible senior notes, which has been triggered, may adversely affect the Company’s financial condition and operating results;

the Company is subject to counterparty risk with respect to certain hedge and warrant transactions entered into in connection with the issuance of the convertible senior notes;

risks associated with the discontinuation of LIBOR as a benchmark rate;

increased debt and interest expense and decreased availability of funds under the Company’s financing facilities;

possible significant fluctuations in the Company’s future operating results as well as seasonality and variability in client demands;

the Company’s dependence on certain key personnel and the Company’s ability to attract, train and retain skilled teammates;

risks associated with the integration and operation of acquired businesses, including the achievement of expected synergies and benefits; and

future sales of the Company’s common stock or equity-linked securities in the public market could lower the market price for our common stock. Additionally, there may be other risks that are otherwise described from time to time in the reports that the Company files with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements in this release, the related conference call, webcast and presentation speak only as of the date on which they are made and should be considered in light of various important factors, including the risks and uncertainties listed above, as well as others. The Company assumes no obligation to update, and, except as may be required by law, does not intend to update, any forward-looking statements. The Company does not endorse any projections regarding future performance that may be made by third parties. NSIT-F INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA) (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales: Products $ 2,213,690 $ 1,989,338 $ 8,120,127 $ 7,172,155 Services 352,333 301,977 1,315,986 1,168,424 Total net sales 2,566,023 2,291,315 9,436,113 8,340,579 Costs of goods sold: Products 2,013,825 1,808,504 7,380,908 6,497,001 Services 167,343 140,157 607,648 543,636 Total costs of goods sold 2,181,168 1,948,661 7,988,556 7,040,637 Gross profit 384,855 342,654 1,447,557 1,299,942 Operating expenses: Selling and administrative expenses 289,855 257,167 1,117,130 1,013,765 Severance and restructuring expenses, net 1,583 2,432 (1,634 ) 12,394 Acquisition and integration related expenses — 13 — 2,208 Earnings from operations 93,417 83,042 332,061 271,575 Non-operating (income) expense: Interest expense, net 10,632 10,434 40,516 41,594 Other (income) expense, net (157 ) 693 (1,012 ) 1,529 Earnings before income taxes 82,942 71,915 292,557 228,452 Income tax expense 20,809 18,527 73,212 55,812 Net earnings $ 62,133 $ 53,388 $ 219,345 $ 172,640 Net earnings per share: Basic $ 1.78 $ 1.52 $ 6.27 $ 4.92 Diluted $ 1.69 $ 1.50 $ 5.95 $ 4.87 Shares used in per share calculations: Basic 34,892 35,098 35,011 35,117 Diluted 36,871 35,523 36,863 35,444 INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In THOUSANDS) (UNAUDITED) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 103,840 $ 128,313 Accounts receivable, net 2,936,732 2,685,448 Inventories 328,101 185,650 Other current assets 199,638 177,039 Total current assets $ 3,568,311 $ 3,176,450 Property and equipment, net 176,263 146,016 Goodwill 428,346 429,368 Intangible assets, net 214,788 246,915 Other assets 301,372 311,983 $ 4,689,080 $ 4,310,732 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable – trade $ 1,779,854 $ 1,461,312 Accounts payable – inventory financing facilities 311,878 356,930 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 423,489 408,117 Current portion of long-term debt 36 1,105 Total current liabilities 2,515,257 2,227,464 Long-term debt 361,570 437,581 Deferred income taxes 47,073 33,209 Other liabilities 255,953 270,049 3,179,853 2,968,303 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 349 351 Additional paid-in capital 368,282 364,288 Retained earnings 1,167,690 993,245 Accumulated other comprehensive loss – foreign currency translation adjustments (27,094 ) (15,455 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,509,227 1,342,429 $ 4,689,080 $ 4,310,732 INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (IN THOUSANDS) (UNAUDITED) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 219,345 $ 172,640 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 55,421 65,560 Provision for losses on accounts receivable 7,862 10,163 Non-cash stock-based compensation 18,201 17,727 Deferred income taxes 11,858 (13,246 ) Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 16,875 16,217 Other adjustments (3,259 ) 6,272 Changes in assets and liabilities: Increase in accounts receivable (289,009 ) (132,599 ) (Increase) decrease in inventories (148,941 ) 1,029 (Increase) decrease in other assets (18,100 ) 7,367 Increase in accounts payable 303,395 152,235 (Decrease) increase in accrued expenses and other liabilities (9,937 ) 52,217 Net cash provided by operating activities 163,711 355,582 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of assets 31,005 40,295 Purchases of property and equipment (52,079 ) (24,184 ) Acquisitions, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired — (6,405 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (21,074 ) 9,706 Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings on ABL revolving credit facility 3,953,496 3,030,679 Repayments on ABL revolving credit facility (4,040,496 ) (3,462,063 ) Net (repayments) borrowings under inventory financing facilities (14,355 ) 103,254 Repurchases of treasury stock (50,000 ) (25,000 ) Other payments (10,030 ) (8,661 ) Net cash used in financing activities (161,385 ) (361,791 ) Foreign currency exchange effect on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash balances (5,857 ) 10,788 (Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (24,605 ) 14,285 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 130,582 116,297 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 105,977 $ 130,582 INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA) (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Adjusted Consolidated Earnings from Operations: GAAP consolidated EFO $ 93,417 $ 83,042 $ 332,061 $ 271,575 Amortization of intangible assets 7,948 7,980 32,045 37,535 Other 1,583 1,121 (1,634 ) 13,278 Adjusted non-GAAP consolidated EFO $ 102,948 92,143 $ 362,472 $ 322,388 GAAP EFO as a percentage of net sales 3.6 % 3.6 % 3.5 % 3.3 % Adjusted non-GAAP EFO as a percentage of net sales 4.0 % 4.0 % 3.8 % 3.9 % Adjusted Consolidated Net Earnings: GAAP consolidated net earnings $ 62,133 $ 53,388 $ 219,345 $ 172,640 Amortization of intangible assets 7,948 7,980 32,045 37,535 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 3,079 2,949 12,124 11,585 Other 1,583 1,121 (1,634 ) 13,278 Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments (3,209 ) (3,021 ) (10,325 ) (15,583 ) Adjusted non-GAAP consolidated net earnings $ 71,534 $ 62,417 $ 251,555 $ 219,455 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share: GAAP diluted EPS $ 1.69 $ 1.50 $ 5.95 $ 4.87 Amortization of intangible assets 0.22 0.23 0.87 1.06 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 0.08 0.08 0.33 0.33 Other 0.04 0.03 (0.04 ) 0.37 Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments (0.09 ) (0.08 ) (0.28 ) (0.44 ) Impact of benefit from note hedge 0.09 — 0.27 — Adjusted non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 2.03 $ 1.76 $ 7.10 $ 6.19 Shares used in diluted EPS calculation 36,871 35,523 36,863 35,444 Impact of benefit from note hedge (1,604 ) — (1,453 ) — Shares used in Adjusted non-GAAP diluted EPS calculation 35,267 35,523 35,410 35,444 Adjusted North America Earnings from Operations: GAAP EFO from North America segment $ 76,504 $ 70,545 $ 268,813 $ 219,198 Amortization of intangible assets 7,347 7,396 29,576 34,990 Other 1,232 163 (3,129 ) 9,953 Adjusted non-GAAP EFO from North America segment $ 85,083 $ 78,104 $ 295,260 $ 264,141 GAAP EFO as a percentage of net sales 3.7 % 3.8 % 3.6 % 3.3 % Adjusted non-GAAP EFO as a percentage of net sales 4.1 % 4.2 % 3.9 % 4.0 % Adjusted EMEA Earnings from Operations: GAAP EFO from EMEA segment $ 12,508 $ 9,295 $ 46,918 $ 40,368 Amortization of intangible assets 480 463 1,971 2,088 Other 193 871 1,328 3,193 Adjusted non-GAAP EFO from EMEA segment $ 13,181 $ 10,629 $ 50,217 $ 45,649 GAAP EFO as a percentage of net sales 2.9 % 2.3 % 2.8 % 2.6 % Adjusted non-GAAP EFO as a percentage of net sales 3.1 % 2.6 % 2.9 % 2.9 % Adjusted APAC Earnings from Operations: GAAP EFO from APAC segment $ 4,405 $ 3,202 $ 16,330 $ 12,009 Amortization of intangible assets 121 121 498 457 Other 158 87 167 132 Adjusted non-GAAP EFO from APAC segment $ 4,684 $ 3,410 $ 16,995 $ 12,598 GAAP EFO as a percentage of net sales 8.2 % 7.1 % 7.7 % 7.1 % Adjusted non-GAAP EFO as a percentage of net sales 8.7 % 7.6 % 8.0 % 7.4 % Adjusted EBITDA: GAAP consolidated net earnings $ 62,133 $ 53,388 $ 219,345 $ 172,640 Interest expense 10,907 10,547 41,198 41,913 Income tax expense 20,809 18,527 73,212 55,812 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 5,322 6,205 23,376 28,025 Amortization of intangible assets 7,948 7,980 32,045 37,535 Non-cash stock-based compensation 4,251 5,973 18,201 17,727 Other 1,583 1,121 (1,634 ) 13,278 Adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA $ 112,953 $ 103,741 $ 405,743 $ 366,930 GAAP consolidated net earnings as a percentage of net sales 2.4 % 2.3 % 2.3 % 2.1 % Adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA as a percentage of net sales 4.4 % 4.5 % 4.3 % 4.4 % INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (CONTINUED) (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA) (UNAUDITED) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Adjusted return on invested capital: GAAP consolidated EFO $ 332,061 $ 271,575 Other (1,634 ) 13,278 Adjusted non-GAAP consolidated EFO* 330,427 284,853 Income tax expense** 85,911 74,062 Adjusted non-GAAP consolidated EFO, net of tax $ 244,516 $ 210,791 Average stockholders’ equity*** $ 1,417,114 $ 1,224,713 Average debt*** 445,792 556,581 Average cash*** (117,214 ) (106,949 ) Invested Capital $ 1,745,692 $ 1,674,345 Adjusted non-GAAP ROIC (from GAAP consolidated EFO) **** 14.08 % 12.00 % Adjusted non-GAAP ROIC (from non-GAAP consolidated EFO) ***** 14.01 % 12.59 % * The adjusted non-GAAP consolidated EFO amount used for the Adjusted non-GAAP ROIC calculation does not exclude amortization of intangible assets. This calculation remains consistent with the metric utilized in management’s compensation plan. ** Assumed tax rate of 26.0%. *** Average of previous five quarters. **** Computed as GAAP consolidated EFO, net of tax of $86,336 and $70,610 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, divided by invested capital. ***** Computed as Adjusted non-GAAP consolidated EFO, net of tax, divided by invested capital. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220210005380/en/

© Business Wire 2022 All news about INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC. 08:10a INSIGHT ENTERPRISES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K) AQ 08:08a Insight Enterprises, Inc. Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results BU 08:03a Earnings Flash (NSIT) INSIGHT ENTERPRISES Reports Q4 EPS $2.03, vs. Street Est of $1.99 MT 08:03a Earnings Flash (NSIT) INSIGHT ENTERPRISES Reports Q4 Revenue $2.57B, vs. Street Est of .. MT 02/09 87% of Enterprises Now Pursuing Digital Transformation, Gaining Measurable Business Ben.. BU 01/28 Insight Earns Perfect Score on Human Rights Campaign 2022 Corporate Equality Index BU 01/27 Insight Enterprises, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results.. BU 01/05 Insight to Present at 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference BU 01/04 INSIGHT ENTERPRISES INC : Other Events (form 8-K) AQ 2021 INSIDER SELL : Insight Enterprises MT Analyst Recommendations on INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC. 2021 Barrington Adjusts Price Target on Insight Enterprises to $122 From $116 After Q3 Earni.. MT 2021 INSIGHT ENTERPRISES : Barrington Adjusts Price Target on Insight Enterprises to $116 From .. MT 2021 INSIGHT ENTERPRISES : JPMorgan Downgrades Insight Enterprises to Neutral From Overweight; .. MT