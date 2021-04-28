Insight Enterprises : Webinar Explores Adapting IT Modernization Strategies for a Pandemic and Beyond

Westerra Credit Union VP of IT to share benefits of pivoting the company’s modernization plan to VDI to create a more elastic anywhere workforce

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, will host a virtual roundtable at 2 p.m. (EDT) today on Westerra’s Journey to Modern IT, exploring how a locally owned Colorado credit union used the COVID-19 pandemic to its advantage to propel an ongoing remote work project into a long-term IT modernization strategy providing secure access to the anywhere worker using any device.

Prior to the pandemic, many organizations already had digital transformation initiatives underway. For some, the abrupt transition to remote work derailed those plans, but others like Westerra Credit Union were able to navigate the change and maintain forward momentum. Keynote speaker Daniel Groves, Westerra vice president of IT, will share how his company continued to serve its 120,000 members without disruption by expanding its existing remote environment in the short-term into more permanent Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI).

Groves, a seasoned IT professional with more than 20 years of experience in infrastructure and support, was working with Insight and VMware on a full-scale modernization plan utilizing VMware Horizon® and VMware Workspace ONE® before COVID-19 caused most of Westerra’s staff to work from home. The credit union collaborated with Insight and VMware to devise a VDI solution that enabled employees to work off-site with greater productivity; managed updates, security and maintenance for remote devices; and maintained security in accordance with banking regulations.

The virtual roundtable event will include a Q&A session with Groves; Joe Flynn, director of technical architecture for Connected Workforce, Insight; Andrew Gonzalez, alliance sales services business development manager, Insight; and Michael Kovalsky, manager, end-user computing partner practice development, VMware. Webinar participants also are invited to share their own lessons learned while enabling remote work and supporting an elastic workforce within their own organizations.

