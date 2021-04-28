Log in
Insight Enterprises : Webinar Explores Adapting IT Modernization Strategies for a Pandemic and Beyond

04/28/2021 | 09:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Westerra Credit Union VP of IT to share benefits of pivoting the company’s modernization plan to VDI to create a more elastic anywhere workforce

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, will host a virtual roundtable at 2 p.m. (EDT) today on Westerra’s Journey to Modern IT, exploring how a locally owned Colorado credit union used the COVID-19 pandemic to its advantage to propel an ongoing remote work project into a long-term IT modernization strategy providing secure access to the anywhere worker using any device.

Prior to the pandemic, many organizations already had digital transformation initiatives underway. For some, the abrupt transition to remote work derailed those plans, but others like Westerra Credit Union were able to navigate the change and maintain forward momentum. Keynote speaker Daniel Groves, Westerra vice president of IT, will share how his company continued to serve its 120,000 members without disruption by expanding its existing remote environment in the short-term into more permanent Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI).

Groves, a seasoned IT professional with more than 20 years of experience in infrastructure and support, was working with Insight and VMware on a full-scale modernization plan utilizing VMware Horizon® and VMware Workspace ONE® before COVID-19 caused most of Westerra’s staff to work from home. The credit union collaborated with Insight and VMware to devise a VDI solution that enabled employees to work off-site with greater productivity; managed updates, security and maintenance for remote devices; and maintained security in accordance with banking regulations.

The virtual roundtable event will include a Q&A session with Groves; Joe Flynn, director of technical architecture for Connected Workforce, Insight; Andrew Gonzalez, alliance sales services business development manager, Insight; and Michael Kovalsky, manager, end-user computing partner practice development, VMware. Webinar participants also are invited to share their own lessons learned while enabling remote work and supporting an elastic workforce within their own organizations.

Register here to attend today’s virtual event on “Westerra’s Journey to Modern IT.” For more information on Insight, visit insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, and Connected Workforce solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation and management, our employees help clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 804 M - -
Net income 2021 213 M - -
Net Debt 2021 158 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 598 M 3 598 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,43x
EV / Sales 2022 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 11 006
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Insight Enterprises, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 105,25 $
Last Close Price 101,87 $
Spread / Highest target 7,98%
Spread / Average Target 3,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kenneth T. Lamneck President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glynis A. Bryan Chief Financial Officer
Timothy A. Crown Chairman
Jeffery Shumway Chief Information Officer
Kathleen S. Pushor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC.33.42%3 598
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.37.41%76 808
HP INC.39.61%42 920
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC51.59%21 673
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY36.71%21 079
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.21.33%19 274
