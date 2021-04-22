Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Insight Enterprises, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    NSIT

INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC.

(NSIT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Insight Enterprises : to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 6, 2021

04/22/2021 | 05:16pm EDT
Insight Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSIT) (the “Company”) today announced that it will release financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 prior to market open on Thursday, May 6, 2021 and will also host a conference call and live webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results of operations. The live webcast and replays of the conference call can be accessed at: http://investor.insight.com/.

To access the live conference call, please register in advance using this event link. Upon registering, participants will receive dial-in information via email, as well as a unique registrant ID, event passcode, and detailed instructions regarding how to join the call.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 global IT provider helping businesses of all sizes – from small and medium sized firms to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools and health care organizations – define, architect, implement and manage Intelligent Technology SolutionsTM. Insight empowers its customers to manage their IT environments so they can drive meaningful business outcomes today and transform their operations for tomorrow. Discover more at www.insight.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 804 M - -
Net income 2021 213 M - -
Net Debt 2021 158 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 580 M 3 580 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,42x
EV / Sales 2022 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 11 006
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Insight Enterprises, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 105,25 $
Last Close Price 101,37 $
Spread / Highest target 8,51%
Spread / Average Target 3,83%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kenneth T. Lamneck President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glynis A. Bryan Chief Financial Officer
Timothy A. Crown Chairman
Jeffery Shumway Chief Information Officer
Kathleen S. Pushor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC.31.84%3 580
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.38.37%77 395
HP INC.35.71%41 599
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY34.94%20 493
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC34.94%19 853
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.20.75%19 116
