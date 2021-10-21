Log in
INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC.

Insight Enterprises : to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 4, 2021

10/21/2021 | 04:47pm EDT
Insight Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSIT) (the “Company”) today announced that it will release financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 prior to market open on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 and will also host a conference call and live webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results of operations. The live webcast and replays of the conference call can be accessed at: http://investor.insight.com/

To access the live conference call, please register in advance using this event link. Upon registering, participants will receive dial-in information via email, as well as a unique registrant ID, event passcode, and detailed instructions regarding how to join the call.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 global IT provider helping businesses of all sizes – from small and medium sized firms to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools and health care organizations – define, architect, implement and manage Intelligent Technology SolutionsTM. Insight empowers its customers to manage their IT environments so they can drive meaningful business outcomes today and transform their operations for tomorrow. Discover more at www.insight.com.

© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 967 M - -
Net income 2021 218 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 283 M 3 283 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,37x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 11 006
Free-Float 98,1%
Managers and Directors
Kenneth T. Lamneck President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glynis A. Bryan Chief Financial Officer
Timothy A. Crown Chairman
Jeffery Shumway Chief Information Officer
Kathleen S. Pushor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC.23.62%3 283
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.52.31%85 410
HP INC.16.27%32 951
GOERTEK INC.8.87%21 535
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY30.72%20 262
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC29.55%18 198