  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Insight Enterprises, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    NSIT   US45765U1034

INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC.

(NSIT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Insight Honored with Global Award for IoT/Industry Partner of the Year at Cisco Partner Summit 2021

11/10/2021 | 10:12am EST
Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ that maximize the value of IT, today announced that it has received a Cisco® Partner Summit Global award, recognized as 2021 IoT/Industry Partner of the Year. Cisco announced the winners during its annual partner conference, held digitally this year.

Awarded to channel partners who rise to business challenges, the Cisco Partner Summit Global awards are designed to recognize superior business practices and reward best-in-class methodologies. Areas of consideration include innovative processes, architecture-led successes, strategic business outcome-focused programs, seizing new opportunities, and sales approaches.

“We are proud to be recognized as a global leader of innovation for the Internet of Things. This recognition from Cisco reflects the strength of the global partnership between Insight and Cisco and our commitment to our clients,” said Stan Lequin, senior vice president and general manager of solutions at Insight. “Together with Cisco, we help clients with large-scale intelligent edge deployments and infrastructure modernization resulting in enhanced service levels, improved visibility and more cost-effective operations.”

“It gives me great pleasure to recognize Cisco partners who continue to demonstrate superior performance and drive value for our customers. They are leading and innovating with us to help enterprises solve complex problems,” said Oliver Tuszik, senior vice president, Global Partner Organization, Cisco. “It’s a privilege to present the IoT/Industry Partner of the Year to Insight in recognition of its outstanding achievement in helping customers respond to their business challenges.”

Cisco Partner Summit Global awards reflect the top-performing partners within specific technology markets across all geographical regions. All award recipients are selected by a group of Cisco Global Partner organization and regional executives.

For more information on Insight, visit insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, and Connected Workforce solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation, management and supply chain optimization, our 11,000 teammates help clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 335 M - -
Net income 2021 218 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 676 M 3 676 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,39x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 11 006
Free-Float 98,1%
Managers and Directors
Kenneth T. Lamneck President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glynis A. Bryan Chief Financial Officer
Timothy A. Crown Chairman
Jeffery Shumway Chief Information Officer
Kathleen S. Pushor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC.39.53%3 676
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-23.48%42 908
HP INC.29.20%36 616
GOERTEK INC.27.79%24 935
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC59.73%22 106
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY31.05%20 314