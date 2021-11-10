Insight Honored with Global Award for IoT/Industry Partner of the Year at Cisco Partner Summit 2021

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ that maximize the value of IT, today announced that it has received a Cisco® Partner Summit Global award, recognized as 2021 IoT/Industry Partner of the Year. Cisco announced the winners during its annual partner conference, held digitally this year.

Awarded to channel partners who rise to business challenges, the Cisco Partner Summit Global awards are designed to recognize superior business practices and reward best-in-class methodologies. Areas of consideration include innovative processes, architecture-led successes, strategic business outcome-focused programs, seizing new opportunities, and sales approaches.

“We are proud to be recognized as a global leader of innovation for the Internet of Things. This recognition from Cisco reflects the strength of the global partnership between Insight and Cisco and our commitment to our clients,” said Stan Lequin, senior vice president and general manager of solutions at Insight. “Together with Cisco, we help clients with large-scale intelligent edge deployments and infrastructure modernization resulting in enhanced service levels, improved visibility and more cost-effective operations.”

“It gives me great pleasure to recognize Cisco partners who continue to demonstrate superior performance and drive value for our customers. They are leading and innovating with us to help enterprises solve complex problems,” said Oliver Tuszik, senior vice president, Global Partner Organization, Cisco. “It’s a privilege to present the IoT/Industry Partner of the Year to Insight in recognition of its outstanding achievement in helping customers respond to their business challenges.”

Cisco Partner Summit Global awards reflect the top-performing partners within specific technology markets across all geographical regions. All award recipients are selected by a group of Cisco Global Partner organization and regional executives.

