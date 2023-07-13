N.J. nonprofit Garden State Esports and N.C.-based Red Hawk Esports college program each receive $30,000 in cutting-edge Intel® 13th Gen gaming gear

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), a Fortune 500 Solutions Integrator, in collaboration with Intel, has announced Garden State EsportsandRed Hawk Esports as the winners of the $60,000 Esports Makeover Contest. Each program will receive $30,000 in new Intel® 13th Gen gaming equipment.

“Congratulations to the Garden State and Red Hawk Esports programs,” said Joe McAllister, education esports expert at Insight. “Both organizations understand the powerful potential for esports to create a sense of belonging for students. In turning passion for gaming into opportunities to inspire social skills and continuous learning, these programs prepare athletes for workforce success in tangential fields like computer science, graphics design, marketing and business.”

“Intel was thrilled to partner with Insight on the Esports Makeover Contest. It is exciting to see two amazing educational associations selected to receive gaming devices powered by Intel® 13th Gen Core™ processors,” said Snow White, Intel director, U.S. education sales strategy. “These devices, built for modern gaming, streaming and recording, will allow Garden State Esports and Red Hawk Esports to maximize their gaming experiences and achieve next-generation performance. In collaboration with Insight, Intel remains committed to offering our education customers the best-in-class technologies needed to stay competitive in esports while supporting programs that provide the digital skills needed for career and college pathways.”

Garden State Esports is a New Jersey non-profit league encompassing 270 school districts. Founded and run by educators statewide, it is the largest scholastic esports league in the country and rapidly growing.The league introduces studentsto career pathways via a Career and Technical Education program called CODEC, or Career Oriented Disciplines in Esports Curriculum.

Red Hawk Esports is a collegiate program run by Catawba Valley Community College in Hickory, North Carolina. The program prioritizes inclusivity in esports and academic performance, with many members awarded as National Junior College Athletic Association Esports All-Academic honorees.

With comprehensive guidance and expertise, Insight offers esports solutions to assist schools at every level in optimizing their programs. This includes consulting for program startup, cutting-edge technology, specialized knowledge in gaming systems and peripherals, network optimization, audio-visual integration, maintenance services, and network and device security.

