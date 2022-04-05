Log in
INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC.

Insight Named 2021 NVIDIA Software Partner of the Year

04/05/2022 | 11:31am EDT
Wins award for second consecutive year for deep learning services to enterprise clients

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), a Fortune 500 solutions integrator helping organizations accelerate their digital journey, today announced its selection as an NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN) award winner in the category of Software Partner of the Year for 2021. The recognition marks the second consecutive year that Insight has earned this award from NVIDIA.

As an NVIDIA Advanced Technology Partner, Insight utilizes NVIDIA technology to drive clients’ digital transformation by using deep learning to gain competitive advantage. Insight’s consultants and engineers help clients modernize their infrastructure to support cutting-edge artificial intelligence, machine learning and deep learning solutions, and build those solutions tailored to individual client needs. Each solution is tested and validated by Insight’s in-house AI Proof of Concept in the company’s Research and Innovation Hubs. The client’s data sets are utilized with the latest generation of AI-ready platforms, including the NVIDIA DGX-2, the world's most powerful AI system, reducing risk and helping ensure smooth deployment.

Insight has been an active member of the NPN program with extensive involvement in highly strategic NVIDIA initiatives. The two companies have partnered in growing the public sector business, including involvement in the Quantico Cyber Hub, established to combat cybersecurity threats against U.S. government systems.

“NVIDIA continues to drive innovation in both hardware and software stacks. The combination of both industry-leading hardware and a vast library of pre-built, pre-tested, pre-optimized software tools allow us to quickly validate, scale and deploy business value for our clients,” said Juan Orlandini, chief architect and distinguished engineer, Insight.

The global NPN Program provides partners the expertise required to develop, deploy and maintain world-class accelerated computing solutions designed for today’s most demanding machine learning and AI workloads.

More information about Insight’s AI and machine learning services is available on the AI and machine learning page at solutions.insight.com. To learn more about Insight’s end-to-end digital transformation solutions, visit insight.com or call 1.800.INSIGHT.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 solutions integrator with 11,500 teammates worldwide helping organizations accelerate their digital journey to modernize their business and maximize the value of technology. We enable secure, end-to-end transformation and meet the needs of our clients through a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, far-reaching partnerships and 33+ years of broad IT expertise. Rated as a Forbes World’s Best Employer and a Great Place to Work, we amplify our solutions and services with global scale, local expertise and a world-class e-commerce experience, realizing the digital ambitions of our clients at every opportunity. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 968 M - -
Net income 2022 250 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 651 M 3 651 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,37x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 11 624
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Insight Enterprises, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 104,62 $
Average target price 120,33 $
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joyce A. Mullen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glynis A. Bryan Chief Financial Officer
Timothy A. Crown Chairman
Jeffery Shumway Chief Information Officer
Jason Rader Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC.-1.86%3 651
HP INC.-2.73%38 595
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-12.09%37 548
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY3.49%21 218
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-19.48%19 913
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED0.89%13 894