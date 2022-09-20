Advanced search
    NSIT   US45765U1034

INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC.

(NSIT)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:23 2022-09-20 am EDT
85.81 USD   +1.03%
10:12aInsight Recognized Among the Top 25 Best Workplaces in Europe
BU
09/19INSIGHT ENTERPRISES INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09/19Insight Enterprises, Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for $300 million worth of its shares.
CI
Insight Recognized Among the Top 25 Best Workplaces in Europe

09/20/2022 | 10:12am EDT
Great Place to Work ranks Insight EMEA at #22 on annual evaluation of workplace programs and employee experiences

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), a Fortune 500 solutions integrator helping organizations accelerate their digital journey, has been ranked by Great Place to Work® at No. 22 among multinational companies on the Best Workplaces in Europe™ 2022 annual assessment of organizations with exceptional workplace culture.

“Considering the changing workplace over the past few years, and the ongoing uncertainty in global markets, creating and maintaining a strong team culture is essential for a healthy and successful business,” said Emma de Sousa, EMEA president, Insight. “At Insight, we pride ourselves on embracing different skillsets, perspectives and experiences. To see this reflected in our teammates’ feedback is extremely rewarding and emphasizes what a great, passionate and motivated team we have.”

In order to be ranked among the Best Workplaces in Europe, companies must appear on one or more of Great Place to Work’s regional Best Workplaces lists. In 2022, Insight has achieved Best Workplace status in the UK, Austria, Italy and Spain. The company is also recognized as a UK Best Workplace for Women, a UK Best Workplace for Wellbeing, and an Italy Best Workplace for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.

The Best Workplaces in Europe rankings also evaluate confidential employee survey data assessing employee experiences of trust, innovation, company values and leadership. Companies are further evaluated on how well they are creating a For All™ workplace experience, inclusive of all employees no matter who they are or what they do. Overall, Great Place to Work assessed survey data representing 1.4 million employees from more than 3,000 companies across 37 countries in Europe.

Overall, Insight is certified as a Great Place to Work, with 86% of Insight teammates calling the company a great place to work. Insight also rates as a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity 2022, a Forbes America’s Best Employer for Women 2022, a Best Place to Work on the 2022 Disability Equality Index®, among Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies, and scored at the top of the 2022 Corporate Equality Index of diverse and inclusive workplaces.

For more information on Insight, visit insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT. To learn more about how Insight lives up to its values of hunger, heart and harmony, read our 2022 Insight Corporate Citizenship Report.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 solutions integrator with more than 12,000 teammates worldwide helping organizations accelerate their digital journey to modernize their business and maximize the value of technology. We enable secure, end-to-end transformation and meet the needs of our clients through a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, far-reaching partnerships and 33+ years of broad IT expertise. Rated as a Forbes World’s Best Employer and a Great Place to Work, we amplify our solutions and services with global scale, local expertise and a world-class e-commerce experience, realizing the digital ambitions of our clients at every opportunity. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10 608 M - -
Net income 2022 280 M - -
Net Debt 2022 317 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 981 M 2 981 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
EV / Sales 2023 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 11 624
Free-Float 98,4%
Managers and Directors
Joyce A. Mullen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glynis A. Bryan Chief Financial Officer
Timothy A. Crown Chairman
Jason Rader Chief Information Security Officer
Sumana Nallapati Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC.-20.33%2 981
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-32.67%27 721
HP INC.-28.46%27 110
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-17.69%16 701
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-45.11%12 902
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED-31.70%9 456