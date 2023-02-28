Advanced search
INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC.

(NSIT)
02/28/2023
133.92 USD   +0.78%
Insight to Present at Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference
02/27Insight, Intel Hold $60,000 Esports Makeover Contest for Schools
INSIGHT ENTERPRISES INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
Insight to Present at Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

02/28/2023 | 04:23pm EST
Insight Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSIT) (the “Company”) today announced that it is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conference:

Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference
Tuesday, March 7, 2023, 8:05 AM ET
Participants: Joyce Mullen, CEO and Glynis Bryan, CFO

The Insight presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet at http://investor.insight.com/ where you can also view other recent webcasts, downloadable slide presentations and other investor information.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 solutions integrator with 13,000+ teammates worldwide helping organizations accelerate their digital journey to modernize their business and maximize the value of technology. We enable secure, end-to-end transformation and meet the needs of our clients through a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, far-reaching partnerships and 33+ years of broad IT expertise. Rated as a Forbes World’s Best Employer and a Great Place to Work, we amplify our solutions and services with global scale, local expertise and a world-class ecommerce experience, realizing the digital ambitions of our clients at every opportunity. Discover more at www.insight.com. NSIT-F


© Business Wire 2023
