INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC.

06/09/2022
99.18 USD   -1.52%
Insight to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

06/09/2022 | 04:01pm EDT
Insight Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSIT) (the “Company”) today announced that it is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conference:

Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference
Thursday, June 16, 2022, 11:30 AM ET
Participants: Glynis Bryan, CFO

The Insight presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet at http://investor.insight.com/ where you can also view other recent webcasts, downloadable slide presentations and other investor information.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 solutions integrator with more than 11,500 teammates worldwide helping organizations accelerate their digital journey to modernize their business and maximize the value of technology. We enable secure, end-to-end transformation and meet the needs of our clients through a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, far-reaching partnerships and 33+ years of broad IT expertise. Rated as a Forbes World’s Best Employer and certified as a Great Place to Work, we amplify our solutions and services with global scale, local expertise and a world-class e-commerce experience, realizing the digital ambitions of our clients at every opportunity. Discover more at www.insight.com.

© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10 539 M - -
Net income 2022 261 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 532 M 3 532 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,34x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 11 624
Free-Float 98,4%
Managers and Directors
Joyce A. Mullen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glynis A. Bryan Chief Financial Officer
Timothy A. Crown Chairman
Jason Rader Chief Information Security Officer
Sumana Nallapati Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC.-5.53%3 532
HP INC.0.74%39 217
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-10.40%37 220
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-5.07%19 451
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-25.92%17 980
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED-13.17%11 939