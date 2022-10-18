Advanced search
    NSIT   US45765U1034

INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC.

(NSIT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-18 pm EDT
87.14 USD   +0.93%
05:39pValueAct's Morfit sees Insight Enterprises stock surging as cloud computing grows
RE
10/12Insight Enterprises Inc : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/11Transcript : Insight Enterprises, Inc. - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ValueAct's Morfit sees Insight Enterprises stock surging as cloud computing grows

10/18/2022 | 05:39pm EDT
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Insight Enterprises Inc, which helps clients with the critical but largely unsung work of digital transformation, is poised for a dramatic stock price jump as its revenue stream becomes more predictable, investment firm ValueAct's chief executive said.

Mason Morfit, the firm's chief executive and chief investment officer, said the company's stock price, currently trading at $87.63, could climb to as high as $500 a share in the next five years.

"We find companies that have the opportunity to transform into global champions by becoming better aligned with the mega trends in the economy, whether that's cloud computing, streaming television, or medical technologies, and the list goes on and on," Morfit said during a presentation at the 13D Monitor Active-Passive Investor Summit.

The company has a healthy business and works in the growing cloud computing segment, two factors that should help distinguish it, he said, adding that Insight trades around 10 times earnings and generates a 9% free cash flow yield with growth in the high teens. This "presents a great return opportunity without any multiple expansion," he said.

ValueAct, which traditionally owns roughly a dozen companies and distinguishes itself from other activists by preferring to stay behind the scenes, rarely presents its investment ideas publicly. Morfit said he was speaking out about Insight because it is broadly overlooked by the market.

It is not widely covered by Wall Street analysts and has been lumped with companies like DXC Technology rather than Accenture Plc which is a more appropriate peer, he said.

As Insight helps transform its partner companies, it is also transforming itself having hired a new chief executive earlier this year and having changed the bulk of senior management.

For ValueAct, betting on the megatrend of digital transformation started when Morfit had a board seat at Microsoft years ago.

While conventional wisdom might have suggested that companies like Insight could wither in the shadow of giants like Microsoft, this has not been the case as even Microsoft has sought partners with this specialized expertise, he said. There is a "huge opportunity for the vendors to have partners that can make their services come alive."

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACCENTURE PLC 0.70% 264.05 Delayed Quote.-36.75%
DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY 3.43% 28.04 Delayed Quote.-15.78%
INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC. 0.93% 87.14 Delayed Quote.-19.01%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.41% 238.5 Delayed Quote.-32.04%
WISDOMTREE CLOUD COMPUTING UCITS ETF - ACC - USD 1.34% 25.65 Delayed Quote.-51.14%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10 631 M - -
Net income 2022 279 M - -
Net Debt 2022 898 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 030 M 3 030 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,37x
EV / Sales 2023 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 11 624
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Insight Enterprises, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 86,34 $
Average target price 114,25 $
Spread / Average Target 32,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joyce A. Mullen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glynis A. Bryan Chief Financial Officer
Timothy A. Crown Chairman
Jason Rader Chief Information Security Officer
Sumana Nallapati Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC.-19.01%3 030
HP INC.-31.80%25 843
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-38.63%25 265
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-18.96%16 444
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-53.04%11 038
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED-37.39%8 667