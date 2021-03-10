Log in
INSIGHT SELECT INCOME FUND    INSI

INSIGHT SELECT INCOME FUND

(INSI)
Insight Select Income Fund : Declares Quarterly Dividend

03/10/2021 | 05:54pm EST
Dividend Declaration

The Insight Select Income Fund (INSI) (the “Fund”) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 on March 10, 2021. The total distribution of $0.20 will be payable on April 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 9, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of April 8, 2021.

The Fund’s last four quarterly dividend payments from ordinary income equates to approximately $0.80 per share.

The Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company whose investment objective is to seek a high rate of return, primarily from interest income and trading activity, from a portfolio principally consisting of debt securities. The Fund will also seek capital appreciation principally by purchasing debt securities at prices that the Adviser believes are below their intrinsic value. The Fund will also look to benefit from trading securities to optimize the risk adjusted yields in the Fund. Insight North America LLC, the Fund’s investment adviser, provides fixed income asset management to a variety of institutional clients including corporations, governmental entities, employee benefit plans, private funds and registered investment companies.

This press release is not for tax reporting purposes but is being provided to announce the amount of the Fund’s distribution that have been declared by the Board of Trustees. A portion of the Fund's current distribution may include sources other than net investment income, including a return of capital. Investors should understand that a return of capital is not a distribution from income or gains of a Fund. As required under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, a notice with the estimated components of the distribution will be sent to shareholders at the time of payment if it does not consist solely of net investment income. The notice should not be used to prepare tax returns as the estimates indicated in the notice may differ from the ultimate federal income tax characterization of distributions. After the end of each calendar year, investors will be sent a Form 1099-DIV informing them how to report distributions received during that year for federal income tax purposes.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined by the United States securities laws. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Fund’s control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

An investor should consider a Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 10,2 M - -
Net income 2020 3,08 M - -
Net cash 2020 1,07 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 68,5x
Yield 2020 5,32%
Capitalization 221 M 221 M -
EV / Sales 2019 19,1x
EV / Sales 2020 20,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart INSIGHT SELECT INCOME FUND
Duration : Period :
Insight Select Income Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSIGHT SELECT INCOME FUND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Clifford Dean Corso President
Thomas E. Stabile Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
W. Thacher Brown Chairman
Seth Adam Gelman Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Ellen Dixon Harvey Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INSIGHT SELECT INCOME FUND-3.61%221
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION12.26%8 239
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND4.69%3 645
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.4.17%2 462
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.19.93%2 458
HERCULES CAPITAL, INC.7.70%1 796
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.